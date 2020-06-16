The Philly POPS Continues 42-Year Independence Day Tradition With A Streamed Performance

The Philly POPS announced todaya??its performances in the 2020 Wawa Welcome America virtual festival, which include the annual POPS on Independence performance, now planned as a virtual stream, and a performance from The Philly POPS BIG Band in the City's Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.

The POPS' 42-year tradition of performance in honor of Independence Day continues with its first-ever streamed concert. For this uniquely American celebration, the POPS takes a musical look at tradition and patriotism. POPS on Independencea??will feature the 38-piecea??Philly POPS BIG Band + Stringsa??under the direction of Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, in his debut as Music Director.a??Thea??concerta??will also featurea??performances bya??The Philly POPSa??Artistic Director for Jazza??Terella??Stafford, vocalist Allison Blackwell, POPS fan-favorite Michael Cavanaugh, and a virtual Philly POPS Festival Chorus.a??a??

Thea??streamed performance will be available ata??www.phillypops.orga??and will feature a new look at some patriotic standards, pop favorites, and more.a??As part of the performance, the POPS willa??make the world debuta??ofa??aa??newlya??commissioned work-"Fanfare for the Frontline Workers," whicha??honorsa??those who protect the United States and its people.a??Listeners can expect to heara??"Philadelphia Freedom,"a??"S'Wonderful,"a??"Amazing Grace,"a??and more.a??a??

Following the POPS' successful pivot to virtuala??experiencesa??in the past monthsa??witha??POPS @ Homea??anda??POPS in Schools @ Home, including a virtual choral arrangement ofa??"Edelweiss"a??froma??The Sound of Music,a??the stream willa??alsoa??include a special virtuala??chorala??performance from The Philly POPS Festival Chorus @ Home singing "My Country 'Tis of Thee."a??a?? a??

POPS on Independencea??will be streamed from The Met Philadelphiaa??ata??7 pm on July 3, 2020. This performance is closed to the public and is only accessible by stream ata??www.phillypops.org.a??

The City's annual Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will highlight local heroes and those that are making a difference-featuring three songs from the POPS, including "Fanfare for the Frontline Workers," along with the City's annual Magis Award, Wawa Foundation Hero Award, and the Celebrate Freedom Award. POPS at the Celebration of Freedom will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on July 4 on NBC10 and Telemundo62.

These performances are parta??of Wawa Welcome Americaa??and thea??Comcast NBCUniversal Salute Series.a??

