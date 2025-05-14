The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts to Present Spring Instrumental Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Spring Instrumental Concert will feature the Charter Arts Wind Ensemble and Orchestra, fresh off of their triumphant Virginia tour, as well as the Charter Arts Percussion Ensemble who will perform a few works including "Fractalia," made famous by the group, "Third Coast Percussion."

The school's Guitar Ensemble will feature an eclectic collection of different pieces from different genres including Tango, Rock, and Classical! Tickets are $7-$12 and can be purchased now.

ABOUT THE CHARTER ARTS MUSIC DEPARTMENT::

The Charter Arts Music Department offers a rigorous music education taught by award-winning and accomplished faculty that develops students into well-rounded and professional musicians and vocalists.

The instrumental music curriculum includes classes in classical, jazz, and contemporary music styles while performing in large ensembles that include Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Latin Music Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Contemporary Music Ensemble as well as small ensembles that include strings, guitar and percussion. Students enjoy individual and small setting technique classes with a music faculty member who specializes in their instrument. These specialists include bass (electric and upright), brass, guitar, percussion, piano, strings, and woodwinds.

The vocal music curriculum includes tracks in classical art song, musical theatre, and pop/contemporary that allow students to focus and hone their skills with one-on-one instruction by professional voice specialists. In addition, the Singer/Songwriter track includes Songwriting, Music Production and Contemporary Music Performance Practices.

