The Lady Hoofers Return To The Stage With THE TAPCRACKER At The Suzanne Roberts Theatre

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble returns to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with their fourth annual production of THE TAPCRACKER. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 11 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm and Sunday, December 12 at 11:00am and 3:00pm. Tickets are $30-$35 and all patrons must wear a mask and show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test.

"Our dancers are so excited to return to the theatre," notes Artistic Director Kat Echevarria Richter, "and we are honored to share the magic of THE TAPCRACKER with local audiences." The 90-minute, family-friendly concert puts an original, all-women, all-tap spin on the holiday classic and will feature a talented cast of 30 dancers from the ensemble's First Company, Apprentice Company, and Youth Ensemble hailing from PA, NJ, and DE.

Set to the music of both Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington, THE TAPCRACKER transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos. Toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and frazzled chefs prepare for a feast at the magical palace of Versailles, featuring characters from the beloved Land of the Sweets. This year's production stars Sarah Vogan as the Queen of Versailles and Tamera Dallam as the Fairy Tapmother, in addition to Youth Ensemble dancers Jessica Dodds as the Tapcracker, Abigail Stinson as the Mouse Queen, and Sarah Taylor as Clara.

"The health and safety of our audiences and our dancers is our top priority," notes Managing Director Katie Budris. "We've been in conversation with the theatre for months to ensure that everyone can enjoy THE TAPCRACKER." Mezzanine seats will be sold at reduced capacity to accommodate those with greater social distancing needs. Refreshments, apparel, and merchandise will be available for purchase in the lobby and group discounts are available.

For more information, visit: www.ladyhoofers.org.