The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Will Present Traveling Outside the Wire, a Free Afternoon of Poetry and Performance

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus partners with Warrior Writers to present Traveling Outside the Wire, a FREE afternoon of intriguing poetry and performance. In honor of Veteran's Day, Traveling Outside the Wire will feature veterans sharing their artistic renditions of traveling related to basic training, deployments, post-military service, and more.

Poems may include folks they met along the way, new foods and/or culture, and what it was like to travel on someone else's terms. Veteran artists from near and far will collaborate with local musicians to bring their poetry and stories alive in a powerful way.

This unique afternoon will help expand the understanding of the range of experiences veterans have and will showcase some incredible musicians, including former Kimmel Center 2017-18 Jazz Residency artist, Luke Carlos O'Reilly.

WHEN & Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3 pm.

WHERE: SEI Innovation Studio inside the Kimmel Center

2 levels below ground floor

300 S Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Warrior Writers is a veteran-focused, arts organization that fosters artistic exploration and expression through casual, welcoming workshops and retreats to help veterans transition back to civilian life. Creative works are shared with the public in the form of books, performances, and exhibitions, empowering veterans to share experiences openly and artistically, and providing opportunities for the broader public to understand veterans' experiences.

Located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, our mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education.





