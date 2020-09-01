The Goodbye Party Share Video for New Single 'December Boys'

The single premieres today.

The Goodbye Party, the project of Philadelphia-based musician Michael Cantor, has shared a video for "December Boys," the new single from his upcoming album Beautiful Motors. FLOOD Magazine, who premiered the Ali Donohue-directed video today, is calling it "sunny and reflective."

Of the song, Cantor says "When my partner and I started dating, she was writing a graphic novel that documented her first year in Philly. Naturally, she captured the beginning of our relationship in the book. The lyrics are a short collection of some of those pages. The song itself came together in about 20 minutes, but took another 7 years to make it onto an album."

Recorded with Kyle Gilbride of Swearin' at Wherever Audio, Beautiful Motors features a slew of notable Philadelphia musicians including Gilbride, Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital), Maryn Jones (Yowler), Joey Doubek (Pinkwash, Speedy Ortiz), Emi Knight (Strawberry Runners), and pedal steel guitarist Zena Kay.

Beautiful Motors is available for pre-order now and due October 9th via Double Double Whammy.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ali Donohue

