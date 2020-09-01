Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Goodbye Party Share Video for New Single 'December Boys'

The single premieres today.

Sep. 1, 2020  
The Goodbye Party, the project of Philadelphia-based musician Michael Cantor, has shared a video for "December Boys," the new single from his upcoming album Beautiful Motors. FLOOD Magazine, who premiered the Ali Donohue-directed video today, is calling it "sunny and reflective."

Of the song, Cantor says "When my partner and I started dating, she was writing a graphic novel that documented her first year in Philly. Naturally, she captured the beginning of our relationship in the book. The lyrics are a short collection of some of those pages. The song itself came together in about 20 minutes, but took another 7 years to make it onto an album."

Recorded with Kyle Gilbride of Swearin' at Wherever Audio, Beautiful Motors features a slew of notable Philadelphia musicians including Gilbride, Sam Cook-Parrott (Radiator Hospital), Maryn Jones (Yowler), Joey Doubek (Pinkwash, Speedy Ortiz), Emi Knight (Strawberry Runners), and pedal steel guitarist Zena Kay.

Beautiful Motors is available for pre-order now and due October 9th via Double Double Whammy.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ali Donohue


