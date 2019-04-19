The Golden Gays NYC Presents A Golden Girls Musical And Trivia Show

Picture it: Philadelphia: April, 2019. In a series of hilarious hot flashbacks, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose find themselves singing and dancing their way through the Golden Girls' most iconic moments!

Will YOU be the next #TokenSophia?! Hilarious drag trio, The Golden Gays NYC brings their smash off-Broadway musical Hot Flashbacks to Philadelphia for the first time! In this homage to The Golden Girls, the trio is on an epic search to find Sophia, who has gone missing right here in the city of Brotherly Love. On Friday, April 26, they may just find her sitting in the audience at Franky Bradley's! Songs, stories, trivia and more keep the audience roaring with laughter while remembering their beloved Miami grannies. After a run off-Broadway, this production was picked up by SpinCycle NYC and Mrs Kasha Davis and has toured the North East, happily adding Philly to the mix. NOW is the moment you've been YEARNING for... VIP tickets!!! That includes front reserved seating, GGNYC swag, and an official #TokenSophia photo following the show with the cast starring YOU as Sophia. They provide the wig, glasses, and purse, while you provide the Sicilian attitude!

Friday, April 26

7:00pm Doors

8:00pm Show

*21 and over event

Tickets are LIMITED and will sell out. Grab your seats here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/mobile/index/1815251

Frank Bradley's

1320 Chancellor St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

More info at TheGoldenGaysNYC.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You