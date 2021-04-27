The Garden Brings Waterfront Dining Back To Cherry Street Pier For Spring And Summer

FCM Hospitality announces the 2021 opening for The Garden at Cherry Street Pier featuring stunning waterfront views, beer garden vibes, seasonal summer sips and local fare. The outdoor oasis is a stunning open-air eatery with 20,000 square feet of space featuring 250 covered shaded seats, floor to ceiling trees, blooming flowers, lush greenery, wooden picnic benches, modern art, urban design - and of course, amazing day and night views of the sunning Benjamin Franklin Bridge. For food, look for a menu of casual bites including sandwiches, salads, dips, snacks - as well as pastries and breads from the famous Lost Bread Co.

For beverages, look for all of your favorite summer sips and seasonal selections, including beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Notable selections include beer created at FCM Hospitality's Craft Hall by Mainstay Independent Brewing and also Philadelphia's first black-owned brewery Two Locals Brewing Company. Hours to start are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Fridays from 5:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturdays, from Noon 12:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sundays from 12:00pm to 10:00pm. Reservations are required for days of operation, with walk-in reservations welcome when space permits. Reservations and menus are now available on the website at cherrystreetgarden.com and on Resy. Follow @CherryStGarden on Instagram and Facebook for season updates.

"FCM Hospitality is excited to bring The Garden back to Cherry Street Pier for an entire full season in 2021," said FCM Hospitality Owner Avram Hornik. "Following our recent openings for Morgan's Pier, Lola's Garden and Parks on Tap Cherry Blossom Edition, we are back for a full spring, summer and fall on the Delaware River with an outdoor dining oasis that is your new go-to location for an impromptu staycation, family afternoon or evening date night. We have created an entire pop-up experience on the waterfront that allows patrons to practice physical distancing while soaking up the vibes, views, sips and bites that made this one of Philadelphia's top new outdoor dining destinations last summer."

Philadelphia's newest waterfront dining destination is back for its first-ever full season after a brief preview during the pandemic in 2020. The Garden at Cherry Street is now open for spring and summer - just in time for weather in the 70s and 80s. The open-air eatery brings with it some of the very best views of the Delaware River Waterfront. The beer garden-style pop-up vibes make it a great spot to enjoy with your family and little ones during the day, or great destination with the grown-ups at night for friends and date nights.

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier features socially distanced seating for 250 guests with two, four and six guests at a time with cafe tables and picnic benches. Seating inside The Garden offers a number of picturesque options, including seating facing the gardens and trees, seating with views of the Bridge, and more private tucked away seating with perfect views adjacent to the water and the boats docked just a few feet away in the river. All seating features shade provided by the natural historic structure that currently exists that blends together the raw and rough elements, including concrete and stone, iron beams and historic details, with pops of color and the softness of the lush greenery and blooming plants.

The Garden is located at the rear of Cherry Street Pier. Patrons should enter through the main entrance and pass-by the pods and artist studios. When patrons arrive at The Garden, they will be greeted and check-in with the host/ hostess on duty. Reservations are required, with limited availability for walk-ins if room permits. The Garden seating will operate like a traditional outdoor beer garden, with guests then seating themselves.

For food, look for a menu of casual bites including sandwiches, salads, dips, snacks - as well as pastries and breads from the famous Lost Bread Co. Highlights from the opening menu include Warm Lost Bread Co. Pretzels and Spicy Mustard, Jalapeno Dip with Corn Tortilla Chips, Burrata with Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chili and Pretzel Crostini, Chopped Salad, Grain Salad, Chilled Soba Noodle Salad, Smoked Turkey Wrap, Blackened Cauliflower Wrap, Cherry Street Hoagie, Kid's Hot Dog, and more.

For beverages, look for all of your favorite summer sips and seasonal selections, including beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Notable selections include beer created at FCM Hospitality's Craft Hall by Mainstay Independent Brewing (Poplar Pils, Constitution Lager, Meander Pale Ale, Bowline IPA, King Laird Weiss, Park Pale Ale) and also Philadelphia's first black-owned brewery Two Locals Brewing Company.

The bar menu will also include Bud Light Seltzers, Angry Orchard Cider, Coastal Watermelon Wine Selzer and Truly Iced Tea. For cocktails, look for Cherry Street Sour, River Sunset and Frozen Margarita. Wine selections will include Rose, White and Prosecco. Non-alcoholic beverages will include Lemonade, Red Bull (Regular, Sugar Free, Tropical, Watermelon) and Bottled Water.

New for this first-full season, The Garden will operate with contactless ordering using QR codes available at all tables. Guests can place their order using their smartphone to access the online ordering system. This year, a Garden team member will deliver all food and beverages to the table, alleviating unnecessary walking around from guests. Due to the new systems, credit cards are preferred. However, in-person ordering will be offered for cash paying guests, and guests without a smartphone. Also, starting this year, The Garden will also offer private events that follow the capacity of current state and city safety regulations. Event inquiries can be made at www.cherrystreetgarden.com.

For safety protocols, on top of the above listed contactless ordering, food and drink delivery to tables, reservation system, and self-seating system, guests are also asked to keep six feet apart from other guests and to wear a mask at all times unless seated. The beer garden is 21+ to enter. We welcome kids, families and anyone under 21 as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome.

For more about Cherry Street Pier and other vendors, visit www.cherrystreetpier.com. For information about other activities on the waterfront, visit www.delawareriverwaterfront.com.