The Crossing And WMPAC Co-Present World Premiere Of David Lang's IN NATURE

On Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (WMPAC) and GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, co-present the world premiere of David Lang's in nature, performed in real time with Montana-based choir Roots in the Sky (formerly the Aoide Chamber Singers).

The work is specifically written as a hybrid of live and pre-filmed music observing the limitations presented by COVID-19. 20 singers of The Crossing were recorded one-at-a-time at the Icebox Project Space at CraneArts and the recordings will be combined in real time with the live performances of four socially-distanced singers of Roots in the Sky singing from WMPAC in Big Sky, Montana. As such, they reach over the 2100 miles span between them to make a work of art together. in nature reflects The Crossing's commitment to their Montana summer home at WMPAC, led by its Executive Director, John Zirkle. The text, by Lang, is a series of reflections and thoughts of being in nature and the work both celebrates and marks the absence of nature during the pandemic.

The Crossing recently released David Lang's protect yourself from infection in a new film version, which gained national attention and was featured in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NPR's Performance Today.

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. ET

Tickets: $7

More Information: https://warrenmillerpac.org/event/the-crossing-2/

Ticket Link: www.wmpac.live/

Performers:

The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor

Roots in the Sky

Program:

David Lang: in nature [World Premiere]

