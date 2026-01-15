Enrollment Now Open for Star of the Day's Winter Spotlight Academy

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Star of the Day, based in Emmaus, PA, is now enrolling for their Winter Spotlight Academy featuring the musical All Shook Up Young@Part.

All Shook Up is a hilarious and heartfelt musical with an original book by Joe DiPietro. It's loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night yet takes place in 1955 in a little town when in rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everyone and everything he meets. The musical features some of Elvis' biggest hits like Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, Don't Be Cruel, and more.

The group meets on Mondays from 6-9PM at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 starting February 2nd. Classes/Rehearsals will meet every Monday from February 2 - April 13 (no class March 30th). There is a tech week April 13, 15, 16 and 3 performances April 17-19. ENROLL NOW!