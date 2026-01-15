Crossroads Comedy Theater to Present AN IMPROVISED ROM-COM

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crossroads Comedy Theater returns with one of its most beloved and Popular Productions, An Improvised Rom-Com from their improv team Not Yet Rated. Now a Valentine's Week tradition, this fully improvised romantic comedy uses classic rom-com tropes and audience suggestions to create a completely original love story each nigh..

"Every year audiences tell us this show is their go-to Valentine's date," says Crossroads founder Mike Marbach. "Not Yet Rated takes all the tried and true tropes from rom-coms, mixes them up with audience suggestions, and creates sometimes entirely new yet always familiar.. No two shows are ever the same. So you can see it again... for the first time."

In addition to live performances, Crossroads Comedy Theater continues its mission of making comedy education accessible and welcoming through a slate of Spring 2026 classes for beginners and experienced performers alike. Their Improv 1: Improv for Everyone course is designed for people with no prior improv or performance experience, focusing on confidence, listening, collaboration, and creative play in a supportive environment. As a special Valentine's Day offering, couples can take "Improv For Couples Workshop", a two hour workshop on the basics of improv that focuses on communication, empathy, and support.

"AN IMPROVISED ROM-COM" FEATURING NOT YET RATED

Thursday, February 12th at 8:00pm

Friday, February 13th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 14th at 7:00pm and 8:30pm

Tickets start at $20

Philly's star-studded improvised movie making crew, Not Yet Rated, is back for their annual hit - An Improvised Rom-Com! Come see the show. Who knows? Maybe you will have a meet-cute of your own.

Just in time for the Valentine's day it's Not Yet Rated's annual improvised Rom-com! Using the well-tread tropes of romantic comedies audience suggestion, our hilarious cast will create a completely improvised, unlikely love story right before your eyes. Featuring hopeless romantics, klutzes, uptight bosses, players, journalists on assignment, free spirits, and more! No script. No props. No idea what's gonna happen.

"Not Yet Rated was fantastic! The cast always does a stellar job creating a story and making the audience part of the fun along the way. We make the rom com show an annual tradition!"

"The improvised comedy show was energetic, unexpected and hilarious!"

EDUCATION AND CLASSES

IMPROV FOR COUPLES

Saturday, February 14th | 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Plays & Players Theatre, Skinner Studio, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Improv for Couples is a two-hour, beginner-friendly workshop that introduces couples to improv-based exercises centered on communication, empathy, and support. The emphasis is on fun, play, and shared experience rather than performance or outcomes. This workshop is not therapy and not a substitute for therapy. No improv or performance experience required.

IMPROV 1: IMPROV FOR EVERYONE

Tuesdays, March 24th - May 12th

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This eight-week, beginner-friendly class introduces the fundamentals of improvisation in a fun, welcoming setting. Students learn skills that go beyond the stage, including listening, collaboration, public speaking, and confidence. No performance experience or aspirations required.

Additional 2026 courses in sketch writing, stand-up comedy, and improv are also available. Full class listings can be found at www.xroadscomedy.com/classes.