The Barley Sheaf Players Return With Girl-powered Historical Comedy, THE REVOLUTIONISTS

A jazzy quartet of bold and brave women - a playwright, a Haitian rebel, an assassin, and a former queen - lose their heads in this feisty, feminist comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. This dream-tweaked true story is about art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters...and how finding your voice can change the world.

The witty, irreverent, and empowering historical comedy is directed by Bryan McVeigh, who also designed the set, and stars Maria Jarrell, Sarah Williamson, Caitlin Monahan, and Elizabeth Bamford. Karen Barnett produced the production, with costumes designed by Michele Murphy.

McVeigh stated, "For me, deciding to direct a play is sort of a love-at-first-sight (or, first-read) experience ... and that's definitely what happened for me with The Revolutionists. The characters were compelling, the story was structured so masterfully, and the comedy was out-of-this-world funny. And, for a play set during the French Revolution, it was surprisingly modern in its dialogue and themes. ("You're going to the National Assembly? In-person? On purpose? Girl. Hold up!")"

The cast began rehearsals on January 26, 2020. "We built set pieces and fashioned costumes and were getting ready for the final few weeks of rehearsals when COVID hit in March of 2020."



Over the next 18 months, they continued to rehearse online and then in person when it was safe to do so, determined to share the play with the community. Babies were born. Loved ones passed away. There were new pets, new houses, new jobs.

McVeigh shared, "for the audience, I think this play will be intimate and powerful. The comedy is absolutely laugh-out-loud stuff, and the dramatic moments can break your heart."

The Revolutionists runs from October 29 through November 6th at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.barleysheaf.org or by calling our box office at 610-363-7075.

Masks are required indoors for everyone who visits the Barley Sheaf Players, regardless of vaccination status. Audience members must remain masked at all times when inside the theater. In addition, all cast members, production staff, and front-of-house staff (box office workers and ushers) have been fully vaccinated.

The Barley Sheaf Players is a non-profit, inclusive community theater organization dedicated to the ongoing promotion and encouragement of dramatic arts in the region. BSP is located at 810 N. Whitford Rd in Lionville, PA and throughout the year welcomes new members interested in all aspects of theater at all levels of experience. Please visit www.barleysheaf.org for more information.