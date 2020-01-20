The Annenberg Center presents the Daedalus Quartet, Penn's quartet in residence, Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 PM. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for ticket information.

In this performance, the Daedalus Quartet explores migration through music, illustrating how centuries of cultural cross-pollination has enriched our artistic and spiritual life, and unified peoples through the universality of the human experience. The quartet will perform works that exhibit the richness and complexity of this cultural convergence, including the world premiere of composer Nansi Carroll's On My Journey Now: Five Spirituals, featuring soprano Karen Slack; Sofia Gubaidulina's Reflections on the theme B-A-C-H; Penn alumnus Osvaldo Golijov's Yiddishbbuk; and Tan Dun's Ghost Opera, featuring Min Xiao-fen on pipa. This performance is part of the Annenberg Center's The Philadelphians: Migrations That Made Our City series and is co-presented with the University of Pennsylvania's Department of Music.

Since taking first prize at the 2001 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the Daedalus Quartet has performed in many of the world's leading venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Library of Congress, the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C., the Musikverein in Vienna, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Cité de la Musique in Paris. In 2017-18 Daedalus received accolades for its performance of the complete quartets of Beethoven as part of their residency at the University of Pennsylvania. Among the works the ensemble has premiered are Laurie San Martin's Six Cuts, Joshua Hey's lens fare from alpha centauri, Joan Tower's White Water, and Fred Lerdahl's Chaconne and Third String Quartet. The Quartet's recordings include the music of Fred Lerdahl, George Perle and Lawrence Dillon, on the Bridge Records label, and Joan Tower's White Water and Dumbarton Quintet (with pianist Blair McMillen) for NAXOS records.

