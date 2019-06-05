Take It Away Dance Brings Its 5th Anniversary Concert To The Philly's Newest Jazz Space, Drummers

The tap dancer, inventive choreographer, solo musician and Philadelphia native, Pamela Hetherington, brings her company Take It Away Dance to Drummers on Friday, June 21 for The Destination is the Downbeat, a new concert work that considers the notion of 'keeping time' in jazz music. Time is a feeling; it is swing, groove and rhythmic feel - the essence of tap dancing itself. For tap dancers, how they play time in jazz music has everything to do with who they are as musicians and as human beings. Rhythm is intimately personal and music is the original DM (direct message).

Distinctly Philadelphian in its sound, approach and vibe, Take It Away Dance creates a thrilling combination of movement and music, improvised solos and group choreography. In The Destination is the Downbeat, Hetherington's choreography explores the theme of keeping time across different types of jazz music, including blues, hard bop, free and post-bop. One new work will explore the music of legendary Philadelphia jazz musician, Bobby Timmons. The concert also leaps into the music of Oscar Peterson, Thelonious Monk, Christian McBride, Miles Davis and original compositions by Nicholas Krolak and Erica Mack. "Since my work is so Philadelphia-focused, it is always important to me that I work with new, original compositions by Philadelphia jazz musicians. The cross-collaboration elevates our entire sound and inspires me to phrase their music, accurately, with movement," says Artistic Director, Pamela Hetherington.

Performing at Drummers, a new jazz venue owned by world-renowned jazz drummer, Sherrie Maricle, five musicians and seven dancers deliver a deeply connected performance that fuses physicality and musicality. The musical accompaniment is provided by piano-vocalist, Erica Corbo, (who is also the music director), trumpeter, Paul Giess; bassist, Nicholas Krolak, drummer, Erica Mack, and vocalist, V. Shayne Frederick. Along with the musicians, there are six tap dancers working in concert: Lauren Belasco, Alec Chupik, Rosie Marinelli, Khalil Munir, Kristin Potocki, and Vanetta Wood.

This is the company's fifth anniversary concert. Music Director, Erica Corbo and Pamela Hetherington started working together in 2018, after a mutual acquaintance introduced them. Corbo's work is reflected in the execution of the concept, the co-work on the arrangements and the instrumentation of the music pieces. Erica is one of the few female leaders of a jazz band in Philadelphia. In addition, this concert represents the first time that the company will work with a woman drummer, Erica Mack. Corbo's and Hetherington's musical relationship has extended into other projects that claim a space for women in jazz, such as their new jazz trio, 'Swing Three.' Erica notes: "The jazz world still skews 'male,' and Pam and I are here to challenge that notion. The jazz future is female."

Two sets will take place from 7:30-10 pm. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at www.takeitawaydance.com. Drummers is a former warehouse space turned jazz space, located in Fishtown at 2152 East Norris Street.





