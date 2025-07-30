The Taylor Swift/Unabomber Play to Premiere at Cannonball Festival This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia's Cannonball Festival will present the premiere production of revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:00 PM and Friday, September 13 at 11:30 AM at The Proscenium at The Drake (302 S Hicks St, Philadelphia, PA).

Following a viral developmental workshop at The Tank in New York City this past March and buzz-worthy readings in 2024, the darkly comedic dramedy returns with its full creative team for a Philly premiere. Written by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis, the 90-minute play blends absurdist humor, true crime parody, and poignant commentary on rape culture and the chaotic world of college theatremaking.

In revelations..., Riley (Emi Lulley), an ambitious playwright reeling from the arrest of her high school teacher, stages an unruly new musical about the Unabomber and Taylor Swift. As rehearsals spiral, Riley and her closeted Best Friend Cheyenne (Sara Abebe) are forced to confront queerness, grief, and their own desire for connection — all while dealing with a surreal intrusion by Ecoterrorist Taylor (Paige Flottman) and the Unabomber himself (Regina Famatigan).

The piece marks the latest collaboration between Taylor and Davis, who previously partnered on The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot (Fresh Fruit Festival 2024) and No Entrance (Neurodivergent New Play Series). Davis made her Off-Broadway debut earlier this year directing Annie Brown’s 5th Grade Science Presentation at Soho Playhouse’s Lighthouse Series.

Tickets are now available for both performances.