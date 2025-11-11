THE SHAWNEE PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Begins Performances This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, now in its forty-sixth season, will celebrate the holidays with The Shawnee Playhouse Christmas Spectacular, running November 22 through December 21, 2025.

Directed by Midge McClosky, the festive musical revue stars veteran Poconos performers Emma Christmann, Johanna Gelbs, Anthony Gaglione, Taryn Gilbert, and Jorne Gilbert, along with an ensemble of local adult and youth talent. Each performance will also feature a different guest soloist, ensuring every show is a unique holiday experience.

The all-ages musical brings together favorite Christmas songs, high-energy choreography, and heartwarming storytelling, complete with dancing elves, singing reindeer, and a visit from Kris Kringle himself. A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus follows every performance, making the show a family favorite tradition.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood under McClosky’s executive direction, the production team includes Kenneth Card (promotional photographer), Bobby McClosky (media manager), and Samantha Cameron (press writer).