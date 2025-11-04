THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Comes to Quintessence Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 19, Quintessence Theatre will continue its 16th season with The Pirates of Penzance, the beloved comic opera by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. Directed by Quintessence Artistic Director Alex Burns, the resplendent and hilarious story follows a band of pirates who go to battle with the British bobbies over the hearts of a bevy of beautiful Cornish maidens, with only a Major-General and Queen Victoria to stand in their way. With celebrated local actor Chris Patrick Mullen taking on the Major General Stanley, the cast features actors Hasani Allen, Erin Frances, Liam Gerard, Emilie Gubler, Wesley Hodges, Sadie Koopman, Trevor Martin, Nalani Matthias,Sam Pottinger, Christina Stroup, and Brandon Walters. The Pirates of Penzance is set to run from November 19, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with 44 performances and 3 matinees for area school children onstage at Quintessence at the Sedgwick Theatre.

Since its debut in New York City in 1879, Gilbert and Sullivan’s swashbuckling two-act opera is considered one of the pioneering works of modern musical theater. The opera has delighted generations of audiences thanks to the duo’s witty commentary on social and political issues such as duty, honor, and the absurdities of British society. With memorable numbers such as “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” “A Most Amusing Paradox” and “Poor Wand’ring One,” The Pirates of Penzance’s clever wordplay and melodic brilliance continue to have a lasting imprint on contemporary musical storytelling.

"The sharp wit of Gilbert's lyrics and the soaring melodies of Sullivan have lost none of their bite or thrill,” said Burns. “In exploring the timely themes and vulnerable Victorian ideals of honor, self-help, and duty, Quintessence is embracing this romantic comedy's watchcry: ‘Take heart! Fair days will shine!’ One of Gilbert and Sullivan's most joyful operettas, this sticky toffee pudding of a satirical tale will follow our theatre’s annual tradition of delighting audiences of all ages this holiday season.”

In The Pirates of Penzance, Frederic (Walters), a dashing young apprentice to a band of tenderhearted pirates, eagerly awaits his 21st birthday and the chance to begin a life of duty and honor on dry land. However, a clerical mix-up reveals he was born on February 29, meaning he won’t truly come of age for decades, setting off a wave of comic complications. Along the way, he falls for the spirited Mabel (Matthias), one of the many daughters of the blustery Major-General Stanley (Mullen), as his pirate comrades and the clever Ruth (Stroup) plot and sing their way through a sea of mischief. With bumbling policemen, mistaken loyalties, and songs that sparkle with wit and charm, this rollicking tale of love, honor, and hilarity makes Quintessence a delightful winter escape.

The cast of The Pirates of Penzance features local and regional actors bringing Gilbert and Sullivan’s comical opera to life, with actor Brandon Walters (Playboy of the Western World, The Fantasticks) and Hawaiian-born, Philadelphia-based actor Nalani Matthias performing as the story’s two lovers, Frederic and Mabel. Joining them are actor Christopher Patrick Mullen (Macbeth, The Reckless Romance Repertory) as Major-General Stanley, actor and singer Trevor Martin as the Pirate King, Christina Stroup as Ruth, Wesley Hodges as Samuel, and Liam Gerard (Cyrano de Bergerac) as the Sergeant of Police. Actors Hasani Allen, Erin Frances, Emilie Gubler, Sadie Koopman, and Sam Pottinger complete the production’s ensemble cast.

Quintessence founder and artistic director Alex Burns directs The Pirates of Penzance. Since establishing Quintessence in 2010, he has been dedicated to unleashing the full force of the theatrical medium through the classics for 21st-century audiences. A native of Mt. Airy, Burns studied drama at Northwestern University and apprenticed under notable directors Frank Galati, Gale Edwards, Michael Kahn, Michael Bogdanov, Ethan McSweeny, and Robert Moss. Over the last 16 seasons, Burns has directed several notable productions at Quintessence, including Macbeth (2024), My Fair Lady (2017), The Three Musketeers (2015), and Hamlet (2013). In 2025, Burns received a Barrymore Award nomination for his work directing Quintessence’s production of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Burns leads a creative team featuring Scenic Designer Brian Sidney Bembridge (Doctor Faustus, Skin of our Teeth), Costume Designer Risa Ando, Costume Assistant Josie Gladden, Lighting Designer Anthony Forchielli (Kiss Me Kate, Mary Poppins), Choreographer Shannon Murphy, Choreography Consultant and Principal Dancer at Philadelphia Ballet Sterling Baca, Music Director and Arranger Steven Gross, Conductor and pianist Luke McGinnis, Fight Director Ian Rose, Intimacy Director K. O’Rourke, and Dialect Coach Melanie Julian. The production team is rounded out by Production Stage Manager Josh Rodrigues and Assistant Stage Manager Liz Nugent.