Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters to Bring Premiere Of ESTHER CHOI AND THE FISH THAT DROWNED To Simpatico Theatre

This spring, rising star Philadelphia playwright Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters will bring the world premiere of her moving new play ESTHER CHOI AND THE FISH THAT DROWNED to Philadelphia's Simpatico Theatre. The play, which explores grief with comedy, heart and music, will run March 25 through April 12 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. Reviewing press are invited to the 8:00pm performance on March 27, 2020.

Esther Choi is your favorite all-American, overachieving-Asian teen, except she has a ghost. Anthony Gibson is Esther's best friend and (spoiler alert) he's dead. Mr. Choi is Esther's grandfather and he owns a haunted dry cleaner on Cheltenham Ave. In an (un)likely turn of events, Esther must grapple with grief, loneliness, and winning first chair in high school orchestra, all while living up to her grandfather's new expectations.

"In ESTHER CHOI..., Stephanie has created a comedy about grief and loss, the kind of play that makes you laugh through gentle tears," said Simpatico's Artistic Director Allison Heishman. "I've followed this play through many stages of development, falling in love with her characters and their joys and sorrows. I cannot wait to share this world with Simpatico Theatre audiences."

ESTHER CHOI AND THE FISH THAT DROWNED was developed through PlayPenn via The Foundry and will be directed by Cat Ramirez of Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists. The production will feature performances by Claris Park, Aaron Bell and Daniel Kim.

Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters is a half-Korean, Philadelphia-based playwright. Stephanie writes hyper contemporary, magical realism plays that are built on the pillars of laughter, curiosity and whimsy. She describes her work as "Charles Mee, David Henry Hwang, Twyla Tharp, Amy Tan, and Mariah Carey walk into a bar". Stephanie is an InterAct Theatre Core Playwright, a third-year resident with The Foundry at PlayPenn, and the Lead Artist on the Philly Asian Performing Artists' Playwrights Project. She has taught playwriting at Bucknell University, PlayPenn, Arden Theatre, and Theatre Exile. Stephanie is a proud graduate of Bucknell University, London Dramatic Academy, and CAP21. Stephanie is also a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and Barrymore nominated actress.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for ESTHER CHOI AND THE FISH THAT DROWNED are now available for reservation online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35118/production/1016958 or by visiting simpaticotheatre.org. All performances are "pay what you decide after the performance." Audience members make a reservation online to see the show and after the performance decide what they want to pay for their experience.

SERVICE DETAILS

Simpatico Theatre presents

ESTHER CHOI AND THE FISH THAT DROWNED

By Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters

March 25-April 12, 2020

Louis Bluver Theater at The Drake

302 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia

Tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35118/production/101





