State Theatre Announces Lineup For 93rd Season

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton, PA, announces its 2019-20 Season, the 93rd season at the historic venue. Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members on Thursday, August 1st, to the public on Thursday, August 15th.

The opening month of the season features previously announced performances by fan-favorite The Piano Guys, comedian T.J. Miller and the first of EIGHT Broadway shows - Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.

Additional highlights include the Discovery Channel's Josh Gates, Harrison Greenbaum of America's Got Talent fame, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, The Midtown Men and The Ten Tenors with special guest Jackie Evancho.

Aside from Beautiful, the 93rd season at the State Theatre also includes seven other Broadway shows including The Jersey Boys, Stomp, The Color Purple, Rent, Bandstand and more.

A number of previously announced shows are already on sale or will go on sale prior to August 1st including Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, Straight No Chaser, Cirque Dreams: Holidaze and Oh What a Night of Rock N Roll.

Attached is the full season, with show descriptions and information. (Previously announced shows and outside promoter performances are included and are on sale now.)

A complete list of the State Theatre's 2019-2020 Season can be also be found at www.statetheatre.org. Additional artist photos are available by request. Please send all requests to Matt Markus (mmarkus@statetheatre.org), with a list of artists/performances and your deadlines.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members Thursday, August 1 (Box Office window at 453 Northampton Street opens at 6 AM; Online Ticketing and Phone lines open at Noon). Tickets will go on sale to the Public August 15 at 10 AM. Limit 10 tickets per Member per performance during Members Only sales. Membership to the Non-Profit State Theatre starts at $75 and is good for 12 months.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You