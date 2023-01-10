Star-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris' Jazz Café this February

A star-studded lineup is on tap for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. On Friday & Saturday, February 2 & 3, the club is "Celebrating Sinatra" with the Benny Benack Sextet featuring rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno.

Ol' Blue Eyes will be in the house with trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III, who has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and virtuosic voices of his millennial generation, breathing new life into the world of timeless classics. He'll be accompanied by budding jazz vocalist Anaïs Reno, who at 13 made her singing debut at Birdland in New York. Since then, she has gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Rose Hall.

On Friday & Saturday, February 10 & 11 Chris' will host the second annual Lee Morgan Tribute Weekend, featuring the Orrin Evans Quintet with special guests Ravi Coltrane and Nicholas Payton. "We had such a fantastic response last year to our homage to Morgan, who was such an under-celebrated Philadelphia musician, that we decided to do it again," said Chris' Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno. "Lee Morgan was a brilliant hard bop trumpet star and the cornerstone of the Blue Note label in the 1960s whose life was tragically cut short after a deadly altercation outside a NYC jazz club in 1972. We take great pride in paying tribute to this jazz legend."

The following week, sultry songstress Joanna Pascale returns to the Chris' stage for her popular Valentine's Day show on Tuesday, February 14. Pascale's romantic vocals will be the perfect accompaniment to the special ambrosial menu created by Chef DeNinno that will set hearts a flutter.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information on General Admission tickets, Dinner & Show packages, VIP seating or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218033®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.