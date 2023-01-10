Star-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris' Jazz Café this February

A star-studded lineup is on tap for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. On Friday & Saturday, February 2 & 3, the club is "Celebrating Sinatra" with the Benny Benack Sextet featuring rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno.
Ol' Blue Eyes will be in the house with trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III, who has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and virtuosic voices of his millennial generation, breathing new life into the world of timeless classics. He'll be accompanied by budding jazz vocalist Anaïs Reno, who at 13 made her singing debut at Birdland in New York. Since then, she has gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Rose Hall.
On Friday & Saturday, February 10 & 11 Chris' will host the second annual Lee Morgan Tribute Weekend, featuring the Orrin Evans Quintet with special guests Ravi Coltrane and Nicholas Payton. "We had such a fantastic response last year to our homage to Morgan, who was such an under-celebrated Philadelphia musician, that we decided to do it again," said Chris' Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno. "Lee Morgan was a brilliant hard bop trumpet star and the cornerstone of the Blue Note label in the 1960s whose life was tragically cut short after a deadly altercation outside a NYC jazz club in 1972. We take great pride in paying tribute to this jazz legend."
The following week, sultry songstress Joanna Pascale returns to the Chris' stage for her popular Valentine's Day show on Tuesday, February 14. Pascale's romantic vocals will be the perfect accompaniment to the special ambrosial menu created by Chef DeNinno that will set hearts a flutter.
Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information on General Admission tickets, Dinner & Show packages, VIP seating or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218033®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center will brighten January with its annual Gala. Light Up The Night will once again give audiences an incredible event to celebrate Uptown. Saturday, January 14 at 5:30pm audiences will gather at the Chester County History Center for signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres by local native, “Big Chef” and Food Network Star Tom Pizzica of Philly Hots, live music from the Uptown! Singers, fun photos and a silent auction.
Simpatico Theatre is preparing for the premiere of a new play that explores the personal effects of the ongoing overdose crisis in America. A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT, co-created by Charlie and Adam DelMarcelle, is a moving and impactful one-man show that is part performance, part art installation, that runs January 11 - 28, 2023 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake Theatre
Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman's rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater.
The Arden Theatre Company will be presenting a new production of Rebecca Feldman, William Finn, and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
More Hot Stories For You
A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT: New Play That Explores The Personal Effects Of The Overdose Crisis Opens At Philadelphia's Simpatico Theatre
January 9, 2023
Simpatico Theatre is preparing for the premiere of a new play that explores the personal effects of the ongoing overdose crisis in America. A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT, co-created by Charlie and Adam DelMarcelle, is a moving and impactful one-man show that is part performance, part art installation, that runs January 11 - 28, 2023 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake Theatre
Inis Nua Theatre Presents American Premiere Of Queer Love Story MEET ME AT DAWN
January 9, 2023
Inis Nua Theatre Company premieres the first Mainstage production of their 19th season with the American premiere of Meet Me at Dawn, written by Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris. Meet Me at Dawn will be directed by Sam Tower and stars Hannah Gold and Jackie Soro.
Camden Rep Celebrates Black History Month With Revival of UNFINISHED WOMEN
January 9, 2023
Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman's rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Opens 2023 With Award-Winning, THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall
January 6, 2023
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is bringing an acclaimed play to the stage in West Chester this February. The Mountaintop was written by then 28-year old, Black female playwright, Katori Hall, and opened in a small pub in south London. A producer saw the show and supported it in a production in the West End where it went on to take the UK theatre award season by storm winning the Laurence Olivier Award for “Best New Play.”
Arden Theatre Company Presents New Production Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
January 6, 2023
The Arden Theatre Company will be presenting a new production of Rebecca Feldman, William Finn, and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.