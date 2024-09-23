Spotlight: BLIPPI at Keswick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blippi: Join the Band Tour! will be live at Keswick Theatre on Sunday, September 29th. C'mon and join Blippi to make music in your hometown in the brand new live Blippi: Join theBand Tour!

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musiciansto explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, through all yourfavorite Blippi hits.

So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet withBlippi and get ready for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family! Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!

