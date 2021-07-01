Single Tickets for HAMILTON at the Academy of Music to Go on Sale to the Public on July 8

Producer Jeffrey Seller, The Shubert Organization, and the Kimmel Cultural Campus announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at KimmelCulturalCampus.org, in person at the Academy of Music box office (240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102), or by calling (215) 893-1999. Tickets will be available for performances October 20, 2021 - November 28, 2021.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement, with the exception of group sales. Group sales are available for 10 or more tickets, with more information available at KimmelCulturalCampus.org. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $39 to $199, with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for a select number of $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Philadelphia engagement should be made through KimmelCulturalCampus.org."

"As our doors reopen to the public after this long, dark intermission, we are thrilled to present Hamilton for the first-time at Philadelphia's historic Academy of Music," said Crystal Brewe, Senior VP of Strategic Marketing & Communications on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Its fall 2021 run is but the beginning of a cultural resurgence on the Avenue of the Arts, as hundreds of our other shows go onsale, ranging from Broadway to jazz, comedy to family-friendly."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021/22 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. This season also includes Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hadestown, Oklahoma!, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen, and more! The full season lineup is available at KimmelCulturalCampus.org.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus