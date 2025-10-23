Shop Costumes, Props and More at Bucks County Playhouse’s Annual ‘Props & Frocks’ Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bucks County Playhouse is hosting its third annual costume sale, Props and Frocks, on Saturday, November 8th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 9th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale, which is open to the public, will feature new and used clothes, shoes, and accessories from hit Playhouse Shows.

The Props & Frocks sale, which will be held in the historic Bill Harris and Jay Manas Playhouse Barn just in front of the Playhouse, features a variety of clothing and accessories for all genders and all ages. The sale has something for everyone: antique dresses, business wear, everyday items, and outfits perfect for a night out. Plus, a host of dance shoes for those looking to embark on a new habit.

“It’s my pleasure to coordinate this annual sale for the Playhouse,” says Sally Weisman, event coordinator and Playhouse Board Member. “As someone who sits in the audience and thinks how much I’d love to wear some of the outfits I see on stage, this sale is the perfect opportunity to have some fun while raising funds for the nonprofit Playhouse. Come on in and see us – you won’t leave empty-handed!”

Potential customers are invited to follow the Playhouse’s social media for photos of some of the clothing and costumes expected to be available for sale. Specialty items will include items that were used in recent Playhouse productions that you may recognize.

“We hope you will join us for this special opportunity to support the Playhouse,” says Nicole Hackmann, Executive Director at Bucks County Playhouse. “The sale is especially important as we clear our shelves to welcome in the 2026 Season. Many thanks to the Bucks County Playhouse Board Members for their work on this fundraiser. We hope it will become an annual festivity!”

Goods will be available for sale starting at just $2. Donations will be accepted via cash or credit card. The Playhouse invites community theaters, educational theater programs, and schools to visit the sale with upcoming productions in mind. The sale will take place at the Bill Harris & Jay Manas Playhouse Barn at 52 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938.