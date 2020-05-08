Shakespeare in Clark Park Announces Postponement of 2020 Season

Shakespeare in Clark Park has announced the postponement of its planned 2020 summer season until the summer of 2021. After consideration and thoughtful conversations with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, SCP has concluded that it would not be safe for their audiences, which number in the thousands each season, to gather in the parks this summer. SCP is committed to bringing all three of this season's productions to light next year:

William Shakespeare's PERICLES directed by Carly Bodnar with circus by Kaitlin Chin and the people of Philadelphia in Clark Park

PERIL' S ISLAND created by Alexandra Espinoza, Sam Tower and the people of Kensington in Harrowgate Park

The Park Play: Vernon (Working Title) created by Nell Bang-Jensen, James Ijames and the people of Germantown in Vernon Park

Shakespeare in Clark Park is already working hard to overcome the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic. Kittson O'Neill, Artistic Director of SCP, says "Preparations for our season were in full swing and a good deal of our small budget is spent. We have had to lay off all of our artists and much of our administrative staff. In doing so we have given as much financial support to them as we can."

In the face of adversity, SCP hasn't given up their mission of free summer performances. The company is working on a small mobile project that will bring theatre to the streets of West Philadelphia. Stay tuned for information about the Pageant Wagon!

About Shakespeare in Clark Park: Shakespeare in Clark Park brings free productions of Shakespeare's plays to one of Philadelphia's most beautiful parks. SCP re-imagines the world of the park through the works of Shakespeare, gathering the community together with inventive public art. Learn more at shakespeareinclarkpark.org.





