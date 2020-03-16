Shakespeare In The World Lecture Cancelled at Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre

Shakespeare in the World Lecture has been canceled at Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre.





To our Fellow Shakespeare Lovers,

As our communities work to limit the impact of COVID-19, we, alongside our partners at the Free Library of Philadelphia, have made the difficult decision to cancel our March 25th lecture. We know this period of social distancing and self-quarantine will be difficult for many people. We plan to provide some respite through our social media channels, and we have our team working on a way to provide a virtual lecture experience. Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to get your Shakespeare Fix and any updates as they become available.

Our Partners at the Free Library have also released a statement detailing how you can continue to access their resources in this challenging time.

Remember, if William Shakespeare wrote King Lear and many of his sonnets during quarantine, we can all do something amazing.

Together in creativity, The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre Staff

Below we have included some links to CDC best practices to help protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19

How to Prepare

How to Protect yourself

How to Manage Anxiety and Stress





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You