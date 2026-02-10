Shakespeare & Company Sets Spring 2026 Actor Training Workshops in Multiple Cities

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has revealed its Spring 2026 schedule of actor training workshops and weekend intensives, offering in-person programs for actors, voice practitioners, and theater artists across the country.

The spring programs will be held from March through May, and include Weekend Intensives in six cities, as well as two in-depth workshops in New York City and Lenox, Massachusetts.

All offerings are grounded in the company's actor training methodology, which emphasizes physical and vocal connection, ensemble work, and text-based performance.

"Actor training is central to the mission of Shakespeare & Company," said Senior Workshops Director Susan Dibble. "These spring programs are designed to support artists at different stages of their careers by providing practical tools, shared language and space for continued exploration."

Shakespeare & Company's Weekend Intensives offer two-day training experiences led by experienced faculty. Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work, intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work.

Spring 2026 Weekend Intensives will be held in:

San Francisco - March 7-8

Boston - March 14-15

Philadelphia, PA - March 28-29

New York City - April 11-12

Las Vegas - April 25-26

Raleigh/Chapel Hill, North Carolina - May 16-17

In addition to weekend intensives, Shakespeare & Company will offer two in-person specialized workshops: Shakespeare Scene Study: Text In Action from March 11-April 22 in Brooklyn, N.Y.'s DUMBO neighborhood, led by Center for Actor Training faculty member Sheila Bandyopadhyay, and Unboundaried Voice: From Laughter to Lament, May 14-17 at the Shakespeare & Company campus, in Lenox, Mass., facilitated by Marya Lowry.

Full descriptions and schedules, tuition information, and application details are available at shakespeare.org/actor-training. For more information, email training@shakespeare.org.