Save $55 Off Tickets to See Tony Winner Alice Ripley in Concert in Lancaster, PA Benefitting Prima Theatre

Broadway legend Alice Ripley comes to Lancaster On June 1 and 2, Lancaster welcomes Alice Ripley, Tony Award-winning Broadway legend, known best for her leading role in NEXT TO NORMAL. The multi-talented star has also appeared in SUNSET BOULEVARD, TOMMY, SIDE SHOW, and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.

Ms. Ripley is appearing at Prima's new theatre in support of their artistic and NextGen initiatives. June 1 features a reception, live auction, and concert featuring Ripley. The night features Alice Ripley on vocals and drums and Brad Simmons on vocals and piano.

Experience this unforgettable and intimate live concert with Tony Award winner, Alice Ripley. BroadwayWorld fans can use code Alice55 for $55 off tickets at primalancaster.org !

Concert tickets include a 7pm reception with champagne, gourmet desserts, and a cash/credit bar. VIP tickets are available that include a 6:30pm stage door entry experience, including a Mix & Mingle with Alice Ripley.

Tickets range from $100-$175. Prima will also host Ms. Ripley on June 2 as she presents a master class called "Ripley Mechanics." Professional and pre-professional performers are encouraged to attend as Ms. Ripley shares rudimentary methods, nuts and bolts exercises, and keen thought disciplines that are essential for successful performing artists.

Tickets and details at https://primalancaster.org/benefit





