SKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in February

Performances run February 8th-10th, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

SKELLIG Comes to the Randall Theater in February

Based on the award-winning children's novel by David Almond, SKELLIG is a fantastical story about a young boy who finds a creature beyond description in his garage. All iterations of the tale, from book to stage play to opera, have been commended for their nuanced take on the mysteries of childhood. 

SKELLIG directed by Taylor Harlow, will be performed February 8th-10th, 2024, in Randall Theater (2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA) featuring Temple student performers. 

SKELLIG was published as a novel in 1998 and quickly scooped up the Carnegie Medal and the Whitbread Children's Book of the Year Award. In 2003, David Almond adapted the popular story into a stage play, where it premiered at The Young Vic Theater in London. SKELLIG then debuted in the US at the New Victory Theater Company, performed by the touring Birmingham Stage Company. "Adults as much as children can appreciate the challenges and rewards of this rich tale," wrote Time Out New York.

"I think a lot about the role artists play in making the world a better place," said director Taylor Harlow, "...I keep coming back to the idea that in order to create more just worlds, we must first imagine they are possible." Harlow, a current MFA Directing student, is being advised by faculty member and Lecoq-based theatrical movement teacher Emmanuelle Delpech in how to capture some of the fantastical elements of the play. This will be punctuated with music created by fellow MFA Abbott Musical Theatre Collaboration student Jaime Jarrett, as well as intricate puppetry.

"Almond invites actors and audiences alike to fire up our imaginations as we witness this otherworldly coming-of-age story." Harlow said. "David Almond reminds us that our imaginations are the taproot for our dreams, which ultimately have the power to create, shape, and radically change our worlds."

Artistic Team 

Director: David Harlow

Asst. Director: Zach Holzberg

Music Director: Jaime Jarrett

Choreographer: Emannuelle Delpech

Set Designer: Cory Steiger

Costume Designer: Kit Longo

Lighting Designer: Nick Wacksman

Sound Designer: Taylor Jedlinski

Props Master: Peter Smith

Stage Manager: Isabella Phillips

Cast

Michael - Will Haley

Skellig - Liam Rogan

Mina - Sky Brown

Mum - Nia Amate

Dad - Jacob Challenger

McKee - Bari Secondino

Leakey - Jack O'Neill

Coot - James Maloney

Dr. McNabola - Charlie Lazin

Rasputin - Paul Scheb

Swings - Callan Clark, Roman Fosco, Shannon Mohan, Zach Pakula




Recommended For You