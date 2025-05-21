Review: THE APPLE BOYS at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back before Covid, THE APPLE BOYS was trying itself out around the city. It was in no way ready for Broadway, but Jonothan Lyons and Ben Bonnema could dream. Bucks County Playhouse has given it real stage space to show it to us, with hopes for it to go further up the stage food chain. Let us be grateful for Philadelphia to have the opportunity to meet it first. David Alpert's provided some fine, judiciously tight direction for a show that's charming, delightful, and nostalgic but could ramble without a firm hand on the reins.

Four talented actors and singers play four basic and when needed various minor characters, as if THE THIRTY-NINE STEPS, one of this writer's favorite comedies, were a musical But not just any musical, a musical that celebrates America's pre-doo wop close harmony sound - the barbershop quartet.

Warren (Josh Breckenridge), Jack (Jelani Remy), Hank (Emily Skeggs), and Nathan (Teddy Yudain) are the world's strongest man, Johnny Appleseed's grandson, an engineer, and the founder of Nathan's Hot Dogs, still on the boardwalk at Coney Island. The Islanders decide to rescue the original Appleseed orchard, singing while they work, and discovering that the four share a talent greater than picking apples. They can sing. Together. In harmony that lifts the roof. Watch out for Skeggs. She's small but extremely mighty, and worth the show herself. Yudain's comic chops are undeniable, Remy has stage presence for miles, and Breckenridge changes characters seamlessly. Their barbershop harmonies are powerfully delivered and have the nostalgia power of any great barbershop performance.

Please note that you're not about to hear "Home on the Range," "The Man on the Flying Trapeze" or any other old barbershop standards. Ben Bonnema's music and lyrics are as fresh as newly picked Granny Smith apples. Everything is modern, but undeniably barbershop in feel and fitting in with the period. The characters are distinct and clearly drawn - this is not the school board from THE MUSIC MAN dropping "Lida Rose" on their way across the stage.

This is also not a huge musical with a chorus, dancers, and sequins. It's one act, in about 90 minutes, not an extravaganza. THE APPLE BOYS runs on fast paced acting, strong singing, New York nostalgia, and a great deal of charm. It's certainly highly enjoyable and lots of fun. It may be the most fun for New Yorkers and those audiences of a certain age that this writer falls into, and may be a little less comfortable for a very young audience, but it feels as if it knows its target audience... and the younger crowd that knows and loves show music will be in that group. It's a show that's likely to make college theaters very happy.

This show could perhaps use a little more very fine tuning but it's a sure fire evening's entertainment that can make an audience happy without staying out too late on a weeknight. As a matinee it needn't interfere with either lunch or dinner while giving you more than your money's worth of fun. Nostalgic, charming, warm without being sappy, and a completely different musical feel than either the jukebox or sung-through musicals that predominate, and relatively wholesome without being a Disney extravaganza - what's not to love? It's a great evening of entertainment without being too much or too heavy. It's certainly worth your time. Enjoy it.





