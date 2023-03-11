Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quintessence Theatre Extends William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST with Lawrence Pressman

The production is now extended through April 2. 

Mar. 11, 2023  

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, will continue Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Underwritten by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest Shakespeare in American Communities Grant, The Tempest, directed by Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns is now extended through April 2.

Abandoned on an island for twelve years, the magician Prospero conjures up a storm to seek revenge on the sister who stole his crown. Can these castaways figure out how to let go of their pasts and work together to realize the "brave new world" his daughter Miranda believes possible? Shakespeare's titanic fairy tale is the culmination of all the tricks he conjured up to make his poetry withstand the test of time-a usurped and tortured ruler, a pair of star-crossed lovers, silly but crafty clowns, mischievous lackeys, and a cluster of supernatural creatures. Dive headfirst into the magic of The Tempest!

"We are so excited to share The Tempest with over 1,000 students and extend our production through April 2. Our production has been celebrated for its ingenious stage magic, and vivid way it brings Shakespeare's fantastical creatures and spirits to life. The Tempest is both an epic adventure and a timely tale which celebrates humankind's ability to choose virtue, hope and forgiveness over revenge," says Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "Collaborating with Lawrence Pressman, who began his storied acting career on the stage of the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connectetic, on the iconic role of Prospero is a great privilege and honor for me. I am so excited to share this magic with our audiences and Philadelphia."

Nominated for a Barrymore Award for his performance as Jacob in Awake & Sing! Lawrence Pressman* returns to Quintessence to play Prospero. A celebrated actor of the stage and screen, Mr. Pressman is best known for his roles on Doogie Howser, M.D., Ladies' Man, a recurring role on Profiler, the title character on Mulligan's Stew and as a fictional scientist in the 1971 film The Hellstrom Chronicle. He is joined by Quintessence alumni Hillary Parker* as Antonia/Trinculo/Juno (The Winter's Tale, The Alchemist), Jered McLenigan* as Stephano/Gonzalo/Ceres (The Winter's Tale, The Alchemist, Little Women, The Wizard of Oz), and Greg Isaac (Three Musketeers, King Lear, My Fair Lady) as Caliban/Alonso and Marielle Issa (Little Women) as Miranda/Mariner. Quintessence welcomes Pat Moran as Ariel, and Langston Reese as Ferdinand/Sebastian, both making their Quintessence debuts.

"It's really a thrill to be in Philadelphia, a town that I knew little of and learned to love and appreciate when I was here before the dark days of COVID and doing Awake & Sing!," said Pressman. "Even more thrilling is to be back at Quintessence and part of my special artistic family. The Tempest is a play I've always wanted to do and in a thriving classical theatre, like Quintessence, devoted to keeping alive the great plays of theatre's long history, past and present. Especially for me and Alex Burns, Shakespeare is the touchstone for us both. To be working with Alex and be part of a company of extraordinary artists devoted to bringing this wonderfully mysterious, magical, romantic, comic, and still relevant play is a long held dream come true."

The production will include scenic design by Alex Burns and Ellen Moore, lighting design by Ellen Moore, costume design by Jane Casanave, magic and puppetry by Curtis Coyote, masks by Barbaric Yawp, stage combat by Ian Rose, choreography by Janet Pilla Marini, and original music composition by David Cope.

As we continue to live with COVID-19, Quintessence Theatre suggests that masks be worn inside the theater.

Founded in 2009, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.


