Quintessence Theatre Announces Appointment Of Erica Ezold As Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Quintessence Theatre, in residence at the Sedgwick Theater in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood, has announced that effective April 15, 2024, Erica Ezold has joined the organization as Executive Director. Quintessence's current Executive Director, Grace Grillet, will remain on staff and will serve as Senior Advisor.

“Quintessence's Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Erica Ezold as our new Executive Director,” said Patricia Stranahan, Quintessence Theatre Board Chair. “With an extensive background in theater, management, and fund-raising, Erica is the right person to lead Quintessence Theatre in this exciting period of transition and growth.” She added, “Erica will oversee the theater's planned renovations, expand our presence in the community, and ensure that the quality classic theatre for which Quintessence is nationally known continues.”

Erica grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, moved to New York City for college, and spent the subsequent fifteen years producing independently, working for large non-profit institutions, and working in commercial theatre management. Upon her return to the Philadelphia region in 2014, Erica served as General Manager for Pig Iron Theatre Company where she supported the company's innovative theatre makers, as well as the next generation of devisers attending Pig Iron's master's program. Erica joined People's Light in Malvern, PA as Director of Finance in 2018, became Director of Finance and Operations in 2020, and was promoted to Managing Director in 2023.

Erica holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from New York University and a Master of Business Administration from Baruch College. She is on the adjunct faculty at University of the Arts teaching Theatre Management, and is a member of the Forum of Executive Women in Philadelphia, where she serves on the finance committee.

“As Quintessence prepares to celebrate our 15th season, it is propitious that Erica Ezold's journey is joining ours. Since our first meeting, I have admired Erica's business acumen, producing prowess, and commitment to bringing audacious theatrical events to Philadelphia,” said Alex Burns, Quintessence's Founding Artistic Director. “I believe our partnership will allow Quintessence to achieve its ambitious goals for the historic Sedgwick Theater, while allowing Quintessence to grow and flourish as Philadelphia's home for epic classic theatre.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join the team of this exciting and growing organization that is planning to purchase and renovate the historic Sedgwick Theater to serve as our permanent home in Northwest Philadelphia,” said Erica. “Notably, Quintessence has experienced a 48% increase in subscriptions this year and we are about to announce our 15th Anniversary Season!” She added, “I look forward to partnering with Alex and collaborating with the board and staff as we continue to serve the Philadelphia and regional arts community by making Quintessence a destination for classical theatre and community gathering.”

Founded in 2009, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre is dedicated to bringing epic works of classic drama and literature to the Contemporary Stage.

As Philadelphia's text-based, actor-focused repertory theatre, Quintessence re-envisions the classics to inspire our community to consider what is essential in theatre and in human nature.

Now in its 14th season at the Sedgwick Theater in Philadelphia's Northwest neighborhood of Mt. Airy, Quintessence is led by Artistic Director, Alex Burns and Executive Director, Erica Ezold.