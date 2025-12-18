Plastique Tiara and Nymphia Wind to Embark on 'The Serpents Tour'

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drag Race alums Plastique Tiara and Nymphia Wind are bringing their new production, The Serpents Tour, across the United States beginning January 2026. Inspired by the classic Asian folktale of the White Snake and Green Snake, the show follows two mystical serpents on a journey of love, adversity, and sisterhood.

Audiences can expect couture fashion, theatrical storytelling, and dynamic performances that celebrate Asian heritage, pop culture, and drag artistry. Each city will also feature local AAPI and LGBTQIA+ talent.

“Drag has always been about transformation and self-expression,” said Plastique Tiara. “Through this tour, we celebrate our Asian roots and lift up the amazing AAPI and LGBTQIA+ talent in every city.” Nymphia Wind added, “The Serpents Tour is a chance to reimagine an ancient folktale through drag, blending drama, humor, and heart into an unforgettable live experience.”

The tour kicks off in New York City on January 25, 2026, and travels to fifteen cities nationwide, concluding in Portland, Oregon on February 16, 2026. Tickets are available here now. Take a look at the tour dates below.

The Serpents Tour

1/25/26 New York, NY Irvina Plaza 1/26/26 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts 1/27/26 Boston, MA Royale 1/29/26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom 1/30/26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre 2/1/26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall 2/2/26 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven 2/3/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live 2/5/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues 2/6/26 San Antonio, TX Stable Hall 2/9/26 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater 2/11/26 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater 2/12/26 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom 2/15/26 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre 2/16/26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

About Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara is among the most influential drag artists with 20+ million followers and over 1 billion views across social media. Renowned for viral transition videos, hair/makeup tutorials, and dynamic live performances, they have captivated audiences on screens and stages around the world. A standout from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, Plastique has graced the cover of L’Officiel Vietnam and earned recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30 North America, Rolling Stone Most Influential Creators, and People Creators of the Year.

About Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind is an internationally acclaimed drag artist, celebrated for a visionary blend of fashion, theatrics, and storytelling. Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, they have captivated audiences worldwide, including a landmark appearance at The Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad and a sold-out solo production at New York’s historic The Town Hall. They have been featured on the cover of Vogue Taiwan and named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia.

Philadelphia Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CATS (Shawnee Playhouse) 16.9% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (The Milford Theater) 5.7% of votes 3. NEWSIES (Viviana Theatre) 3.8% of votes Vote Now!