Pier Players Theatre Company to Present ETIQUETTE In 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Pier Players Theatre Company will present the very first production of the hilarious new comedy Etiquette. The play is written by David Lee White, directed by Barrymore Award-winning director Charlotte Northeast, and produced by Chelsea Cylinder. The show will run from September 5-14, 2025, at the Main Stage at the Adrienne Theatre in Center City, Philadelphia. This developmental production is presented as part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Etiquette begins in Fall 2021. Live theater is back. But when theater icon Lauren Ellis spots an audience member filming her, she stops the show and refuses to perform. Etiquette is a hilarious new comedy about the theater world, featuring in-fighting, diva tantrums, internet trolls, and characters who have no etiquette at all.

“The theater world got a little wacky back in 2021,” said playwright David Lee White. “I still wasn't going out much, but I saw a lot of it online. I didn't understand what was happening. Four years later, I still don't understand what's happening. So it seemed like the perfect time to write about it.”

David Lee White is also the book writer and co-creator of The Angry Grammarian, the hit musical that brought local, national, and international acclaim to Pier Players last year. Now, the company is thrilled to be producing the first developmental production of this clever, insightful, and laugh-out-loud funny play.

SHOW DATES/TIMES:

Friday, September 5th at 8:00pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, September 6th at 8:00pm

Sunday, September 7th at 2:00pm

Thursday, September 11th at 7:30pm

Friday, September 12th at 8:00pm

Saturday, September 13th at 8:00pm

Sunday, September 14th at 2:00pm (Closing Day)

WHERE: The Main Stage at the Adrienne Theatre, 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103