Photos: LEADER OF THE PACK at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has released new production photos of its high-energy production of the musical “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical.” The show celebrates the life and legacy of pop music icon Ellie Greenwich. See photos here!



This Broadway musical traces the rise of Greenwich, whose doo-wop inspired sound helped define the girl-group era of the 1960s. Recognized as one of the first modern biographical rock musicals built around an artist’s own catalog, “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical” premiered on Broadway in 1984. The original production featured Greenwich herself alongside fellow rock legends Annie Golden and Darlene Love, all portraying versions of themselves.



The show features a book by Anne Beatts and music and lyrics by Ellie Greenwich and friends, based on an original concept by Melanie Mintz. Audiences can expect a vibrant, dance-filled Broadway musical that highlights chart-topping hits such as “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the title song, “Leader of the Pack.”



Performances continue until Sunday, July 20. Directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, the cast of “Leader of the Pack” features Kyra Kennedy (“Teeth: The Musical”) as Ellie Greenwich, Galyana Castillo (Broadway’s “Sweeney Todd”) as Darlene Love, Giuliana Augello (BCP’s “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Grease”) as Annie Golden, Michael Evan Williams (“Titanique”) as Jeff Barry, Danny Rutigliano (BCP’s “Last of the Red Hot Mamas”) as Gus Sharkey, and Jenny Lee Stern (Broadway’s “Rocky”) as Rosie/Lounge Singer. Sy Chounchaisit (BCP’s “Mamma Mia!”) is Pattie, and LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne (City Stage Theater’s “Brooklyn: The Musical) is Jasmine Guy. The ensemble includes David Nick Alea (BCP’s “Grease”), DeShawn Travis Bowens (BCP’s “The Apple Boys”), Halley Daigle-Saez (Florida Rep’s “Beguiled Again?), Elena Doyno (NCL’s “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”), Sofia Douvikas (Greasepaint Theater’s “Heathers”), Fabi Gallmeister (National Tour of “Escape To Margaritaville”), Fiona Claire Huber (National Tour of “An American in Paris”), John Michael Peterson (Arizona Theatre’s “Scrooge: The Musical”), Lexie Plath (National Tour of “The Prom”), Ethan Eisaiah Rualo (IAMT’s “A Chorus Line”) and Elizabeth Yanick (National Tour of “Chicago”).



Photo credit: Joan Marcus

