Photos: IN THE HEIGHTS at Bristol Riverside Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released of Bristol Riverside Theatre's production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, In the Heights. The production will officially open on March 27 and run through April 27. Check out the photos below!

Directed by the visionary Carlos Armesto, this groundbreaking musical—featuring a genre-bending fusion of hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul—marks BRT’s first large-scale production since unveiling its newly renovated space. Set over three transformative days, In the Heights captures the rhythm of a community on the brink of change, where love, loss, and dreams collide under the sweltering summer sun. At the heart of it all is Usnavi de la Vega, played by Daniel L. Melo, the neighborhood’s beloved bodega owner who dreams of a better life while staying grounded by his love for his community.

Since its Broadway debut at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (2008), following an Off-Broadway run at 37 Arts Theatre (2007), In the Heights has garnered critical acclaim, winning four Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The original cast album later secured a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 2009, cementing its place in the American musical canon.

A powerhouse cast brings Washington Heights to Bristol including Argentinian performers Cami Taleisnik (Carla) and Facundo Agustin. In addition to Jessy Gruver (Camila Rosario),Paula Gaudier (Nina Rosario), Sonya Hernández (Vanessa) Victor Rodríguez, Jr. (Kevin Rosario, and Wesley Hodges (Benny).

Photo Credit: Mark Gavin

Daniel L. Melo, Chelsea Zeno, and cast

Daniel L. Melo, Sonya Hernandez

Daniel L. Melo and cast

Comments