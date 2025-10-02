Photos: Arden Theatre Company Launches 2025/26 Season With FALSETTOS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company will open its 2025/26 season with the Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, directed by Kevin Glaccum. The production will run at the F. Otto Haas Stage from September 25 through October 26, with opening night on October 4. Check out photos of the production.

Falsettos, created by William Finn and James Lapine, is told entirely through Finn’s acclaimed music and lyrics. The story follows Marvin (Steve Pacek) as he navigates life after leaving his wife, Trina (Katherine Fried), and son, Jason (Joey Caroto), to be with his lover, Whizzer (Will Stephan Connell). Set in the early 1980s, the musical explores the humor, heartbreak, and complexity of finding connection amid the shadow of the emerging AIDS crisis. Along the way, audiences will meet Cordelia (Jessica Money), Mendel (Ari Axelrod), and Dr. Charlotte (Jessica Johnson), who form new bonds and redefine the meaning of family.

“Falsettos is ultimately about love: who we love, how we love, and how we build our families,” said director Kevin Glaccum. “There’s no single right way to make a family, and in times of upheaval, it’s often our chosen families who hold us together. This story embraces the messy, complicated, and beautiful truth of that.”

The production features Steve Pacek as Marvin, Katherine Fried as Trina, Joey Caroto as Jason, Will Stephan Connell as Whizzer, Jessica Money as Cordelia, Jessica Johnson as Dr. Charlotte, and Ari Axelrod as Mendel.

Axelrod, making his Arden debut, is a New York City–based actor who has appeared in productions at St. James Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Northshore Music Theatre, and The Lexington Theatre Company. His multi-award-winning show A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway has been performed worldwide, including at Westport Country Playhouse, Bay Street Theatre, Birdland Jazz Club, and 54 Below.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin.



Steve Pacek and Will Stephan Connell

