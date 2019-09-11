Photo Flash: Wilma Theater Kicks Off New Season With THERE

Who are we if not you and me? On which side of history are we going to be? Is place an illusion? Are we borrowing the here and now and if we are from whom? Is destruction an inseparable component of love? These are some of the questions posed by Lebanese poet and artist Etel Adnan in her introspective poem There: In the Light and the Darkness of the Self and of the Other.

Renowned visual artist and film maker Rosa Barba and Wilma Theater Artistic Director Blanka Zizka team up to create this world premiere adaptation of this poem. In collaboration with the Wilma HotHouse acting company and composer / sound designer Alex Dowling, this project is an experiment in theater making. There will be presented in partnership with FringeArts for the 2019 Fringe Festival.

Tickets are on sale for this limited engagement event, running from September 11- September 22.





The Wilma HotHouse has a storied history with the text of There. "It was the very first text explored with the Wilma's HotHouse company four years ago," states Zizka. 'I wanted to look at a work that could potentially use every member of HotHouse, regardless of race, gender, or age, and was not a "classic" but rather a modern text that would question the complexities of our current world.'

Last year Zizka invited Barba to join her in an experimental collaboration to stage the poem. There will be a new type of collaboration bringing together the strong physical presence of HotHouse actors, Zizka's dynamic staging with Barba's visual aesthetic and Dowling's experimental vocals.

