Photo Flash: Langhorne Players Present TRYING About Local Historical Figure Francis Biddle

Jul. 12, 2019  

Based on the author's real life experience, Trying is the story of a young, naive Canadian girl and Francis Biddle, former Attorney General under Franklin Roosevelt and Chief Judge at Nuremburg. Plain-spoken Sarah has been hired by the Judge's wife to be his secretary in what he knows to be his final year of life, and the two immediately clash.

The production features Hans Peters as Judge Francis Biddle and Samantha Otto as Sarah Schorr. Maurizio Giammarco directs and Dawn Marshall produces.

Performances run July 12 - July 27, 2019 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Rd, Newtown, PA 18940). Tickets are $18 cash or $19 credit card. Reservations may be made by phone by calling (215) 860-0818; or tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at https://www.langhorneplayers.org/2019-ticket-sales/trying

Hans Peters as Judge Francis Biddle

Samantha Otto as Sarah

In his final year of life, Sarah, a somewhat-naive young girl from Canada, goes to work as Biddle''s assistant.

