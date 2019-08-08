Photo Flash: DAMN YANKEES At Newtown Arts Company Has Miles Of Heart

DAMN YANKEES brought the joys of summer, love and baseball to Newtown Arts Company's main stage season at The Newtown Theatre.

Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, DAMN YANKEES, Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and book by Douglass Wallop and George Abbot make this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd (Greg Kopcho), trades his soul to the Devil, also known as Mr. Applegate (DJ Holcombe), for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation Joe Hardy (Chris Neuman), he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life and wife (Cathy Liebars) he's left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, escapes the wiles of Lola (Olivia Schanbacher) and, as his former self, shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Under the direction of Amelia Arrigo Ball and Danielle Ziemba, and music direction of Susan den Outer, DAMN YANKEES features hum-worthy tunes including "Heart," "Whatever Lola Wants," and "Those Were the Good Old Days." Choreography is by Matt Snyder, and costume design by Ruth Schanbacher. Producers Nancy Pickering, Jackie Tamburrino and Marcia Wittmann, and stage manager Bobby Reiser, round out the production team.

See photos from the production below!