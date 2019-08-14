Philly POPS Announces Annual Gala Featuring Mandy Gonzalez

The Philly POPS will hold its Seventh Annual POPS Ball gala on September 12 at The Bellevue Hotel. This year's POPS Ball, titled "Over the Rainbow," will celebrate the TOPS of the POPS 41st Anniversary season with Wizard-of-Oz-themed emerald flair.

The Seventh Annual POPS Ball is the major fundraiser of the 2019-20 POPS season. POPS supporters will enjoy a night of dinner and dancing to the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra, led by new Music Director Todd Ellison. Ellison has created a glowing night of Broadway and swing favorites from his legendary "Great White Way" playbook for this, his first POPS Ball. The night will also feature POPS fan-favorite vocalist, Mandy Gonzalez. Currently starring in the mega-hit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights. Mandy is the featured guest artist in this year's A Philly POPS Christmas and A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas. Previously, Mandy performed in 2017's POPS On the Parkway and 2018's A Philly POPS Christmas.

To add some extra sparkle to this TOPS of the POPS celebration, the 2019 POPS Ball will honor Robert "Bob" Green, Chairman of Greenwood Racing, Inc., as the Seventh Annual POPS Ball Honoree. Since 2013, PARX has been the valued presenting sponsor of the POPS Subscription Series at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The POPS has experienced particularly noteworthy success and exponential growth during these past years. Mandy Gonzalez will sing Kermit the Frog's "It's Not Easy Bein' Green" in Mr. Green's honor.

More information about the Seventh Annual POPS Ball is available at: bit.ly/2LhWUY6

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





