Philly Celebrates Jazz Kickoff and Neighborhood Jazz Series Cancelled

Out of an abundance of concern about the possible impact of COVID-19 on public gatherings and on our attendees and artists, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) is announcing the cancellation of its Neighborhood Jazz Series planned for the 10th Anniversary of Philly Celebrates Jazz.

Cancelled events include:

Thursday, March 26 - Philly Celebrates Jazz 10th Anniversary Kick-off & Reception

Saturday, April 4 - Northeast Older Adult Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Tuesday, April 7 - Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library Neighborhood Jazz Day

Monday, April 13 - Tacony Library Neighborhood Jazz Day

Thursday, April 16 - Lawncrest Recreation Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Friday, April 17 - Belfield Recreation Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Saturday, April 18 - Queen Memorial Free Library Neighborhood Jazz Day

Tuesday, April 21 - South Philadelphia Older Adult Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Thursday, April 23 - Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education High School Neighborhood Jazz Day

Friday, April 24 - Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Saturday, April 25 - Juniata Park Older Adult Center Neighborhood Jazz Day

Thursday, April 30 - Philly Celebrates Jazz Closing Event



OACCE wants to ensure that the Neighborhood Jazz Series for the 10th Anniversary of Philly Celebrates Jazz is well attended, enjoyed, and celebrated with the fanfare it deserves. OACCE will reschedule the jazz events at a later date.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Please go to the Philadelphia Health Department's COVID-19 resource page for the latest updates and tips on how to prevent the spread of the disease and stay safe.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You