Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 60 MINUTES This Month

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey "Around the World in 60 Minutes" on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.

PYAO is directed and conducted by Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who leads the very talented music students in a travelogue through Western Europe. The concert includes Verdi's Overture to I vespri siciliani, Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnole, and Hanson's Second Symphony, entitled "Romantic."

Maestro Erwin shares her thoughts on the program: "The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra will present a very diverse program on March 17, performing works from two of the great composers of the Romantic era of Western art music and ending with one of America's highly regarded composers of the 20th century. Guiseppe Verdi's overture from his opera I vespri siciliani showcases virtuosic abilities of the PYAO string sections; Capriccio espagnole, Rimsky-Korsakov's tour de force for orchestra, features numerous solos for woodwind, brass and the concertmaster; and Howard Hanson's Second Symphony is an excellent example of melding great "romantic" melodies with decidedly 20th century compositional techniques."