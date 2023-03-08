Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 60 MINUTES This Month

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey "Around the World in 60 Minutes" on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.
PYAO is directed and conducted by Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who leads the very talented music students in a travelogue through Western Europe. The concert includes Verdi's Overture to I vespri siciliani, Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnole, and Hanson's Second Symphony, entitled "Romantic."
Maestro Erwin shares her thoughts on the program: "The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra will present a very diverse program on March 17, performing works from two of the great composers of the Romantic era of Western art music and ending with one of America's highly regarded composers of the 20th century. Guiseppe Verdi's overture from his opera I vespri siciliani showcases virtuosic abilities of the PYAO string sections; Capriccio espagnole, Rimsky-Korsakov's tour de force for orchestra, features numerous solos for woodwind, brass and the concertmaster; and Howard Hanson's Second Symphony is an excellent example of melding great "romantic" melodies with decidedly 20th century compositional techniques."
Star of the Day's 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children's book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun. The musical, which garnered a Tony Award, is heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking but always inspiring. A little girl leads this roller-coaster of a musical with the power of her imagination and determination to find justice for those who are treated unfairly and oftentimes silenced. Matilda learns her 'little' voice can make a 'big' difference-a relevant topic in 2023.
FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!
PYO Music Institute (PYOMI) and its partners will continue recognizing outstanding music teachers through the 10th Annual Ovation Award. This award recognizes inspiration and leadership in music education. For over ten years, hundreds of current and former music students have shown appreciation for their music teachers through Ovation Award submissions. Beginning on March 6, 2023, current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate “the music teacher who changed my life” in a 250-word essay.
