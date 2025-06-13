Philadelphia Theatre Company Cancels June 14 Matinee of SMALL BALL Due to Planned Protests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Philadelphia Theatre Company has announced the cancellation of the 2:00 PM performance of Small Ball on Saturday, June 14, due to anticipated disruptions related to planned protests in Center City. In a statement released on social media, the company cited concerns for travel safety and accessibility for patrons, artists, and staff.

All ticket holders for the affected performance will be contacted directly with options to exchange, donate, or receive a refund for their tickets. The company expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding and continued support during this time.

The cancellation comes amid broader civic activity and demonstrations expected to impact transit and access to venues across the city. Philadelphia Theatre Company encourages patrons to check their website and social media channels for the most up-to-date information on future performances and scheduling.

For more information, visit www.philatheatreco.org.

