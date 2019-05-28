Philadelphia Orchestra Announces Partnership With ShanghaiTech University And The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra

Culminating The Philadelphia Orchestra's 2019 Tour of China, officials from The Philadelphia Orchestra, ShanghaiTech University, and the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra today signed a three-year agreement, formalizing a new strategic partnership that will enable meaningful people-to-people exchange through collaborative residency work. Through 2022, the Orchestra will send musicians annually to ShanghaiTech University for residency activities with musicians of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, including side-by-side rehearsals and concerts, coaching sessions, master classes, and more, which will be open to ShanghaiTech faculty, staff, and students. Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra will also participate in student music activities on campus to enhance students' musical cultivation and arts education. This strategic partnership enhances an existing partnership between The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Shanghai Media Group Performing Arts Division, which operates the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra are devoted to sharing the power of music as widely as possible and to nurturing the next generation of musicians," said Philadelphia Orchestra President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky. "We are delighted to partner with two important institutions that share these goals as we continue a meaningful model of exchange through music. Over the next three years, we look forward to exploring new ways to deepen our connections to China through this powerful collaboration."

"At ShanghaiTech, we believe it's not just enough to nurture students' academic potential in scientific research, we also have to nurture their creativity and cultural understanding," said ShanghaiTech Vice President and Provost Professor Yin Jie. "This partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra is a unique chance for students and faculty to gain access to world-class musical performances on campus and to engage in musical activities. We hope the integration of music and science and technology will inspire our community and create opportunities for innovation and creativity."

In a time of uncertainty in United States and China relations, The Philadelphia Orchestra will serve as a cultural bridge, fostering meaningful people-to-people exchange through music during its 2019 Tour of China, May 16-28, 2019. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the tour, bringing the "Philadelphia Sound" to Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Shanghai, with Shanghai-born pianist Haochen Zhang as soloist. The 2019 visit will mark the Orchestra's 12th tour of China-the most of any American orchestra-and will coincide with 40 years of official U.S.-China diplomatic relations. Since becoming the first American orchestra to perform in China in 1973, The Philadelphia Orchestra has developed deep, impactful connections throughout the country as a result of concerts and residencies that serve as a bridge for people-to-people exchange in culture and education. Click here for additional information.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's 2019 Tour of China is made possible through the generous support of valued sponsors and partners. Morgan Lewis is the official legal partner in China. Temple University is the Orchestra's official education partner in China. White & Williams, LLP is sponsoring the performance in Tianjin. United Airlines is the official airline of the Orchestra in China. The Philadelphia Convention & Visitor's Bureau is returning for a sixth year as a supporting sponsor of the tour. Tour support is also provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and Team PA.





