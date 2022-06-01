Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts Ramps Up $1.2M Capital Campaign

The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts (PCC) is ramping up a landmark $1.2 million capital campaign, which will help transform the iconic institution into a state-of-the-art performing arts center with a prominent presence on the Avenue of the Arts.

Music education classes, arts performances, and community events are all held at the PCC building, which serves as a vital hub for the local artistic community in the Greater Philadelphia region. However, the facility is nearly three decades old and requires a significant amount of critical infrastructure repairs and capital investment needs that exceed $2.6 million.

"The facility is 26 years-old and every system in the building is showing signs of wear and tear," said Anne L. Edmunds, PCC Advisory Board member. "We're talking about the HVAC, plumbing & electrical systems. We're in need of a new roof, security system, interior & exterior upgrades and a laundry list of physical plant improvements."

Other proposed enhancements to the property include but are not limited to: ongoing upgrades to the recording equipment; improvements to sound and lighting systems; modernizing the music studios, classrooms and bathroom facilities; renovation of the lobby and box office space; moving the main entrance from Fitzwater to Broad Street; and the creation of a new façade and signage.

So far, the cultural center has raised $820,000, but is still in need of $380K to reach the goal of $1.2M. While a majority of the funds came through a state redevelopment grant, non-profit and corporate donors, a small portion came from private donors, such as musician Kevin Eubanks, who recently donated $5,000 of his winnings from appearing on Kevin Hart's game show Celebrity Game Face. "In addition, this past January, we held a fundraiser at Chris' Jazz Café which raised $12,000," explained Dr. Ken Scott, President of PCC's Board of Directors. "We are actively looking to partner with other venues in the city for future fundraising events."

"We have a unique opportunity to build on Philadelphia Clef Club's legacy and influence the upward trajectory of jazz education and presentation in Philadelphia," noted Nelson Parrish, PCC board member and treasurer. "Now more than ever, there is a need to focus on the sustainability of PCC services, and to preserve this cultural facility for the next generation of musicians." To make a donation and/or learn more, please visit https://clefclubofjazz. org/2021-capital-campaign-for- philadelphia-clef-club-of-jazz .