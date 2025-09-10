People’s Light Welcomes Eight New Company Artists For 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



People’s Light, Chester County’s destination for world-class theatre and live arts, has welcomed eight new members into its Company of Artists: Janis Dardaris, Madeleine Garcia, Todd Lawson, Anna Faye Lieberman, Jess McPhillips, Shauna Miles, Gabe Moses, and Jacob Orr.

Founded on the idea of a resident artistic company, People’s Light places its artists at the center of every aspect of the theatre’s work—from onstage performances and classroom teaching to dramaturgical consulting and community engagement. Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman describes the new cohort as “an extraordinary creative community of storytellers” who bring both artistry and generosity of spirit to Chester County and beyond.

Managing Director Shonali Burke notes, “This new class of company artists embodies our founding spirit that flourishes to this day, and we’re thrilled for them to continue their journeys here.” Producing Director Molly Rosa Houlahan adds that the designation affirms the theatre’s collective vision: “These artists have grown with us through multiple productions and projects, and their artistry has already touched our audiences in meaningful ways.”

Meet the New Company Artists

Janis Dardaris – A veteran of People’s Light since 1974, with credits in Morning’s at Seven and Project Dawn. Nominated for ten Barrymore Awards, with screen credits including The Sixth Sense, Law & Order, and The Sopranos.

Madeleine Garcia – Appeared in Little Shop of Horrors and A Christmas Carol at People’s Light; also an educator and Adjunct Professor at Temple University.

Todd Lawson – Seen in A Raisin in the Sun and Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland at People’s Light, with Broadway, Off-Broadway, and TV credits including Blue Bloods and Orange is the New Black.

Anna Faye Lieberman – Known for Little Shop of Horrors, Peter Panto, and A Christmas Carol at People’s Light, with regional credits in Fun Home and Head Over Heels.

Jess McPhillips – Performed in Somewhere Over the Border and Hurricane Diane at People’s Light, with additional work at McCarter Theatre and Arden Theatre Company.

Shauna Miles – Appeared in the ripple, the wave that carried me home and Hurricane Diane, with Broadway and TV credits including The Good Wife and Luke Cage.

Gabe Moses – Actor and director who has appeared in Peter Panto and A Raisin in the Sun, and directed productions such as Ain’t Misbehavin’.

Jacob Orr – Credits at People’s Light include Lettie and Birthday Candles, with Broadway, Off-Broadway, and film appearances.

For full bios, programming, and ticketing details for the 2025–26 season, visit peopleslight.org.