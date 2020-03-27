Pennsylvania Ballet Postpones Programs And Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Line-Up

Amid the current situation with virus, Pennsylvania Ballet will postpone the remainder of the 2019-20 season, including April's production of Suspended in Time at the Merriam Theater and May's Breathtaking Balanchine at the Academy of Music. The postponement of these ballets will alter the programming for the 2020-21 season.

Originally set to run April 2-5, Suspended in Time will move in its entirety (Suspended in Time, Clear and Matthew Neenan's world premiere Other Half) to the 2020-2021 season and will replace New Stories at the Perelman from January 29 to February 7. New Stories was scheduled to include three world premieres by Matt Neenan, Meredith Rainey, and Russell Ducker with music by Jennifer Higdon. Pennsylvania Ballet is coordinating with these artists for a future production.

Previously part of Breathtaking Balanchine May 7-10, the ballets Symphony in C and Ballet Imperial will join next season's Balanchine program featuring Stars & Stripes. This program has been renamed George Balanchine's Stars & Stripes.

"It was heartbreaking to have to cancel the remainder of Pennsylvania Ballet's spring season when everyone put so much hard work into it," said Artistic Director Angel Corella. "Of course, the safety of our dancers, musicians, staff, and community will always come first. We've adjusted our upcoming performances accordingly and are happy to offer an exciting season for everyone to look forward to during this difficult time."

Already purchased tickets for Suspended in Time and Breathtaking Balanchine will be converted into on-account funds at Ticket Philadelphia. Patrons are encouraged to donate these funds to Pennsylvania Ballet's Emergency Relief Fund at paballet.org or use for future season subscription or single ticket purchases before July 30th. Remaining balances after this date will convert to a company donation.

Pennsylvania Ballet's full, updated 2020-2021 season:

Cinderella

October 8-18, 2020

The Academy of Music

Choreography: Ben Stevenson

Music: Sergei Prokofiev

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

December 11-31, 2020

The Academy of Music

Choreography: George Balanchine

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Suspended in Time

January 29-February 7, 2021

Perelman Theater

Choreography:

· Clear by Stanton Welch

· Suspended in Time (Company Premiere) by Kirill Radev, Russel Ducker and Angel Corella

· Other Half World Premiere by Matthew Neenan

Music: Clear, Johann Sebastian Bach; Suspended in Time, Electric Light Orchestra (E.L.O.); Other Half, Rosie Langabeer

Swan Lake

February 25-March 7, 2021

Academy of Music

Choreography: Angel Corella (after Marius Petipa)

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes

March 11-14, 2021

Academy of Music

Choreography: George Balanchine

Music: Stars and Stripes, John Philip Sousa; Symphony in C, Georges Bizet; Ballet Imperial, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Coppelia

May 13-16, 2021

Academy of Music

Choreography: Angel Corella (after Marius Petipa)

Music: Léo Delibes

Full Season subscriptions to Pennsylvania Ballet's 2020-2021 season are available at paballet.org or by calling 215-893-1955.





