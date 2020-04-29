Paycheck Protection Program Allows Arden Theatre Company To Launch Online Program and Plan For Future Season

The Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia has announced that they are the recipients of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Administration loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. With this funding, the Arden was able to retain their staff, which, in turn, are preparing to launch the Arden for All ONLINE Program, a series of educational and entertaining digital content, plus plan for a future season.

"We are so grateful to be the recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program," said Producing Artistic Director Terry Nolen. "We believe this is an investment in our community. Now, we begin the work of reshaping our future so that we can be ready to welcome audiences back to our home in Old City. The arts will bring us together when the time is right."

The Arden is currently re-imagining what it means to gather. The company is proud to announce the launch of Arden for All ONLINE. This free digital platform is designed to entertain, engage, and edify, all while maintaining the Arden's 33 year commitment to nurture their audiences. Arden for All ONLINE will craft a variety of programming to provide patrons and students of all ages ongoing and engaging artistic experiences.

In the coming weeks, the Arden plans to remember past performances with unique actor reflective videos, preview upcoming programming, and provide fun and interactive educational content for youth. Confirmed programming includes Shakespeare Online, a free class and showcase of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Matt Pfeiffer with Music Direction by Alex Bechtel. Additionally, Arden for All ONLINE will spotlight new plays, currently in development, with Michael Hollinger and R. Eric Thomas. They will be sharing new content connected to the company's Mainstage, Children's Theatre, and Drama School work, with the intention to keep art alive. For more information on Arden for All ONLINE, visit https://ardentheatre.org/programs/arden-online/

Additionally, the Arden team is currently planning their future season, and hopes to announce updates throughout the coming weeks. Visit ardentheatre.org for the most up-to-date information.





