Paper Dolls And Plays & Players Present MARRY, MARRY, QUITE CONTRARY A New Play!

Cameras. A "Final Three Pact." Wine. Spanx. When three women form an alliance on a reality TV dating show, lunacy ensues. Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary pries back the masks we wear in public and private to reveal the cracking pressure of maintaining our personas. Join Julie, Taylor, and Bridget on their journey to find love in this devised pastiche of ABC's The Bachelor, True Crime, and all things tequila-drenched-love-obsessed-pop-culture-horror. How does your garden grow?

Performances will take place in the Skinner Box Studio at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Street, Philadelphia PA. Tickets are $15, with $10 industry tickets available, and can be purchased at http://playsandplayers.org/marry-marry-quite-contrary/.

The Paper Doll Ensemble creates devised absurdist comedies that combine dance and visual art into a poignant multimedia wonderland that redefines traditional stories of the female experience. Current members are Amanda Jensen, Sara Vanasse, Grayce Hoffman, Taiwo Sokan, Cara Franz, and Paige Zubel. For more visit https://paperdollensemble.com/.





