PRIMARY TRUST, CAESAR And More Set for Philadelphia Theatre Company 2025/26 Season

Philadelphia Theatre Company has announced its 2025/26 season, featuring three dynamic mainstage productions and a robust lineup of special programming. The 51st season includes Primary Trust, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth; Caesar, a fast-paced, contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar by Tyler Dobrowsky; and the world premiere of Wilderness Generation by Philadelphia playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames.

Additional offerings include a concert version of La Guagua 47 by Alba Martinez, two vibrant productions for youth and families, Havana Hop and Paige in Full by Paige Hernandez, and expanded community events and student matinees throughout the year.

“Our 51st season is a celebration of the ties that bind,” said Dobrowsky. “Whether through the quiet resilience of one man starting over, the pulse of political upheaval, or the laughter and longing of a family reunion, these plays reflect the questions we're asking ourselves and each other. Who are we? Who are our people? And how do we move forward together?”

This follows a successful 2024/25 season due to shared PTC Co-Artistic Directors Tyler Dobrowsky's and Taibi Magar's continued curation of new and exciting works for the Philadelphia Theatre Company. These included the Philadelphia premiere of Erlina Ortiz' La Egoista and the world premiere of Night Side Songs by Daniel and Patrick Lazour, which will be produced at Lincoln Center Theater in New York next year. The season concludes with the East Coast full-length premiere of Small Ball, an off-beat and surreal musical commissioned and co-produced by Daryl Morey, President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The season opens with the Philadelphia premiere of Primary Trust, Eboni Booth's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Directed by Philadelphia's Amina Robinson, the story follows Kenneth, a soft-spoken loner, as he loses his longtime job and is forced to step out of his comfort zone for the first time in years. It's a tale of starting over, connection, and finding the courage to embrace life again, a gentle reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can change everything. Booth is a resident playwright at New Dramatists and the recipient of a Steinberg Playwright Award, Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, and John Gassner Award. Her play Primary Trust premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and quickly became one of the most-produced plays across the country. Robinson, whose directorial credits include productions at The Wilma Theater, The Arden Theatre, Theatre Horizon, and the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, makes her PTC debut with Primary Trust. Performances run September 19 – October 5, 2025.

Next, Philadelphia Theatre Company will stage the fast-paced political thriller Caesar by William Shakespeare, adapted by PTC Co-Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. This 95-minute fiercely contemporary adaptation maintains Shakespeare's original text while streamlining the action and exploring the high cost of protecting democracy. When Brutus joins a plot to assassinate Caesar in the name of liberty, Rome spirals into unrest, echoing today's political tensions with chilling clarity. Performances run February 6 – 22, 2026.

Rounding out the season is the world premiere of Wilderness Generation. This bold and theatrical new work comes from Pulitzer Prize winner and proud Philadelphian James Ijames, whose credits include the 2023 Tony Award-nominated Fat Ham, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, and White. Set over a summer weekend in the Tidewater South, the play follows five cousins reuniting at their grandmother's home. Laughter soon gives way to revelations as long-buried secrets rise to the surface. Directed by PTC Co-Artistic Director Taibi Magar, Wilderness Generation is a soulful exploration of legacy, healing, and the emotional weight of what we inherit—and what we choose to carry forward. Performances run April 10 – May 3, 2026.

Additionally, PTC is proud to offer three special programs to enhance a subscription, including first access to a one-night-only concert version of La Guagua 47, a new musical by Alba Martinez, the former Director of Commerce for the City of Philadelphia. Inspired by her move to Philadelphia and the vibrant, multicultural community she found on the SEPTA 47 bus line, this special event will take place in October.

In January, PTC presents two solo shows written, choreographed, and performed by Paige Hernandez. Hernandez has collaborated with Lincoln Center and has been commissioned by the Smithsonian, The Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, and the Glimmerglass Festival. Paige in Full is a beat-filled visual mixtape that blends poetry, dance, media, and music. For families looking to introduce their children to the theater, Havana Hop is a nationally celebrated show perfect for kids aged three and up—as well as the young at heart.

Educator and Community Nights accompany all productions, providing unique ways for audiences to engage with the arts. PTC's Student Matinees and summer youth programming inspire and empower the next generation through creative and explorative education opportunities.

Early bird subscription packages for the 2025/26 season are now on sale, with prices from $51 to $138 per package. Take advantage of this special pricing through July 15, 2025! Single tickets will be available starting in August. For subscriptions, single tickets, and more information, visit www.philatheatreco.org/subscribe or call 215-985-0420 x1.

