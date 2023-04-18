Over 80 Festivals, Concerts, Shows & Exhibits Are Coming to Philadelphia This Spring and Summer

When they say there's nothing to do this weekend - they definitely do not mean Philadelphia! The below guide to spring and summer will keep you busy every single weekend for the new three months - and give tourists over 80 reasons to visit Philly in 2023.

Highlights include:

* The 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival

* Bake'N Bacon and Beer Block Party

* Welcome to Dogwarts: Quidditch Tournament

* Old City Eats Block Party

* Philly Gay Pride Month

* Giovanni's Room 50th Anniversary Celebration

* Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest

* Philly Pride Run, Komen More Than Pink, Run Wild 5K

* Banksy Was Here: Now Extended!

* Jane Eyre, Galilee, Lady Day, Hymn and other theatre shows

* Old City Wedding Stroll

* Lincoln Mill Haunted House - Halfway to Halloween

* Dim Sum Garden's Sally Song at Volver

* Themed Vibe Brunches at Positano Coast

For concerts and comedy shows, look for:

* 98° & ALL 4 ONE

* Third Eye Blind, Telsa, Bush, The Wallflowers

* Matt Rife - Third show added!

* Indigo Girls

* Dionne Warwick

* Clint Black

* Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

* Shane Gills

* Styx

* Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2023

* Chelcie Lynn

* Tracy Morgan

* Foreigner

* Two Funny Mamas Live Featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

* Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

June is Philly Pride Month - and here's a teaser:

* Sofitel Pride Drag Tea

* Love is Love by Evil Genius Beer Company

* Pride Day at Philadelphia Zoo

* Drag Queen Story Time with Brittany Lynn

* Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap

A. FESTIVALS, BLOCK PARTIES



1) Bake'N Bacon and Beer Block Party

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

5:00pm to 8:00pm

Presented by Evil Genius Beer Company and Bacon'N Bacon

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street



Bake'N Bacon and Evil Genius Beer Company team up for an all-day, family-friendly block party in Fishtown. The event runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Evil Genius' front street location and is both free to attend and family friendly. It will feature live music from the Lenahan Band, free ax throwing courtesy of ThrowHouse, face painting, the Bake'n Bacon food truck and more. Look for the new Tast-E Bacon beer to be released - a riff on one of Bake'n Bacon's best selling desserts, the sweet and savory combination that is the chocolate covered strawberry topped with bacon crumbles. Tast-E Bacon, a 5.0% ABV ale, was brewed with a base of smoked malt for that sweet bacon tasting note and lightly hopped to let the addition of all natural chocolate and strawberry flavors shine through. Block Party is free to attend and family/fido friendly. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go.



2) Welcome to Dogwarts: Quidditch Tournament

Sunday, April 30, 2023

1:00pm to 4:00pm

Presented by Craft Hall

Craft Hall, 901 N. Penn Street





Welcome to Dogwarts Quidditch Tournament is the Perfect Mash Up of Harry 'Pawter' Fans and Pet Lovers The Craft Hall event in partnership with PSPCA welcomes dogs to compete for the cup. Calling all muggles with puggles you are formally invited to attend one of the most competitive Qudditich matches at Dogwarts the school goodboys and good girls. You are invited to bring your puggles to Craft Hall to fetch the golden snitch and win points for your house, while the muggles drink potions handcrafted by our professors of Bark arts with proceeds benefiting the PSPCA. "Welcome to Dogwarts," a quidditch tournament for good boys and girls in partnership with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA), is happening Sunday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. While Welcome to Dogwarts is free to join, please register your dog (hyperlink: https://bit.ly/PAWterDay) in advance or they'll have to wait until next year to receive their special invitation to apply for admission.



3) Sueno Does Cinco Block Party

Friday, May 5, 2023

2:00pm to 8:00pm (followed by indoor party until Midnight)

Presented by Craft Concepts Group

Sueno 114 S. 12th Street - Shutting down Samson at 12th.



Craft Concepts Group is going big for Cinco this year! Sueno Does Cinco Block Party will shut down Samson at 12th for an all day party under the blue skies - starting at 2:00pm. DJ Santino will spin outside 4:00pm to 8:00pm followed by DJ Lowry inside from 8:00pm to Midnight. Specials will include: $9 house margarita, $30 Corona bucket, $19 frozen margarita in pineapple, $17 palm tree frozen margarita. Food specials include $7 Street Corn, $9 walking tacos, $9 chicken kabobs, $18 pineapple bowl with chicken, rice, habanero corn salad & beans. Free to attend, food/drink pay-as-you-go.



4) 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival

Saturday, May 13, 2023

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Presented by Fishtown District

Trenton Avenue (See below)



The Fishtown District is proud to announce the 15th Annual Kensington Derby & Arts Festival on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 on Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue 12:00pm to 6:00pm. The festival brings Philadelphia locals and visitors together with over 200+ local vendors, artists, musicians, food and drink, performers - and a parade of homemade vehicles. A new parade route spanning across three miles, takes these homemade vehicles from the festival start through the Fishtown neighborhood and over to American St, navigating multiple obstacles along the way, before doubling back to the festival grounds for a mud pit finish. Derby competitors are encouraged to wear costumes and make it to the finish line in their human-powered vehicles and floats. Over 15,000 people are expected to come out and cheer them. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, there is no fee to enter in the Derby parade. This year, the Fishtown District is partnering with NextFab at 1800 N American St to be the HQ of the Kensington Derby. As such, they will provide technical assistance to Derby teams assembling their sculptures, and as a part of this partnership, NextFab is providing FREE three month memberships at their 1800 N American St facility to a select few interested teams. This event has grown into an annual fundraising effort for East Kensington Neighbors Association and supports their ongoing mini-grant program, which gives back to local nonprofits and businesses in the East Kensington neighborhood. More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors and derby teams, can be found at www.kensingtonkineticarts.org.. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.



5) Old City Eats Block Party

Thursday, June 1, 2023

5:00pm to 9:00pm

Presented by Old City District

2nd Street at Market



Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats! Old City Eats kicks off its sixth summer season on Thursday, June 1, 2023, with an outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, featuring food, drink, and live music! Old City Eats runs every Thursday through August 31, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Participating restaurants, bars, and eateries will offer half priced small plates, plus featured cocktails and drinks. Old City Eats spotlights the best of Old City's culinary scene all summer long. Offerings are designed to appeal to neighborhood locals, people looking to enjoy sips with their co-workers, and tourists exploring America's most historic square mile. Stay tuned for a full list of participating restaurants and menu items! For more information about Old City District and Old City Eats, visit oldcitydistrict.org, or call (215) 592-7929.



6) Philly Gay Pride Month

June 1 to June 30, 2023

Presented by Philly Gay Pride Month, Aversa PR, BOS Philly and Philly Gay Calendar



Hosted at dozens of venues around the Philadelphia region

https://www.phillygaypride.com/



Philadelphia will celebrate June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a 30 day and night celebration that will feature events, activities, benefits, specials and programs by community organizations, small businesses, nonprofits, cultural institutions, tourist attractions, restaurants, bars and more. Aversa PR, BOS Philly and PhillyGayCalendar, along with other community organizations, organizers, leaders and out business owners have teamed up for the third year to bring together our community in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. Look for a list of over 75+ events coming soon. In the meantime, bookmark PhillyGayPride.com for updates. (See also below for select highlights.)



7) Evil Genius Love is Love Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 3, 2023

(See below under Pride listings)



8) QUEERAPALOOZA Block Party

Saturday, June 10, 2023

(See below under Pride listings)



9) Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest

Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:00pm to 10:00pm

Presented by Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard





The WILDEST beer festival in Philly is returning to Philadelphia Zoo! Summer Ale Festival is happening Saturday, June 24 from 7:00-10:00 pm. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples of more than 100 award-winning seasonal craft beers, seltzers and ciders, indulge in the region's top food trucks while grooving to live music and visiting amazing animals. This is the only beer event in the region set among big cats, great apes and other incredible animals. Summer Ale Festival serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. This adults-only event is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are $45-95 per person and available exclusively through philadelphiazoo.org. This event will sell out so guests are encouraged to get their tickets now.



FOOD/BEER EVENTS



10) Blooming Garden Pop-Up Experience

Now through Labor Day

Craftsman Row Saloon, 112 S. 8th Street

Spring has arrived in Philadelphia and the city's top restaurant pop-up experiences is covered in blossoms, buds and beautiful blooms. Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the launch of its first Blooming Garden Pop-Up Experience starting Tuesday, March 21st, through the end of the summer. Craftsman Row Saloon comes fresh off their biggest Christmas Pop-up and Mardi Gras Pop--up experiences ever to transform the space from ceiling to floor and wall to wall with a floral inspired hidden garden filled features lush greens, vibrant colors, pastel blooms, floral inspired foods, themed cocktails, and yes, an over-the-top Strawberry Garden milkshake. Craftsman Row Saloon is open this spring and summer from Tuesday 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Wednesday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Thursday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm to 9:00pm.

11) Chef Jose Garces Introduces Chef in Residency Sally Song

Media Opening Night April 25, 2023

Residency: April 26 to June 3, 2023

Presented by Garces

Volver, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street



Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Song's residency will run from April 26 to June 3, 2023. For the Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' signature dishes. Each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. Volvér's hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Reservations are available at www.volverrestaurant.com, via OpenTable, or by calling 215-670-2302.



12) Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Vibe Brunch

Sunday, April 30, 2023

11:30am to 2:30pm

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme "vibe" brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event.



13) Alice in Wonderland Vibe Brunch

Sunday, May 28, 2023

11:30am to 2:30pm

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme "vibe" brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event.



14) Old City Eats

Presented by Old City District

Thursdays starting June 1st through end of Summer

4:00pm to 7:00pm every Thursday this summer!

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/old-city-eats



Philadelphia's best summer happy hour promotion is back in 2022! Old City Eats kicks off with a block party at 2nd and Market at 5pm on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and the summer-long program runs every Thursday evening through August. Enjoy drink specials, half-price appetizers, and more between 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Dozens of restaurants and bars will participate with food and drink specials. The full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, will be found at oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityeats.



15) Luau Theme Vibe Brunch

Sunday, June 25, 2023

11:30am to 2:30pm

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme "vibe" brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event.



16) Great Gatsby (Roaring 20s) Vibe Brunch

Sunday, July 30, 2023

11:30am to 2:30pm

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme "vibe" brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event.



HAUNTED HOUSES



17) Viktor's Vengeance, Halfway To Halloween

Saturday, April 29, 2023

6:30pm to 10:00ppm

Presented by Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street, Manayunk



Philadelphia's scariest new haunted attraction is reopening its doors for a one-night only pop-up event on Saturday, April 29th. Lincoln Mill Haunted House presents



Viktor's Vengeance, Halfway To Halloween featuring a special spring-time haunted tour in the chamber that has been lit up in ultraviolet light and features messages from the mill's inhabitants. Guests will descend below the streets of Manayunk into the famous mill at 4100 Main Street and follow the messages to discover what possessed Viktor Kane in the 1930s. The Lincoln Mill is haunted by many spirits, among them is the former mill owner, Viktor Kane. To discover why he conducted such evil acts, a paranormal research team will return to the mill when the spirits are very active, the halfway point to Hallow's Eve. Be prepared to come up close and personal with the inhabitants of the mill. Warning: Proceed with caution as this experience is meant to be scary. Dozens of scare-actors will bring the experience to life. Tours leave between 6:30pm and 10:00pm, with tickets only $25 per person. All tickets include access before and after to the deck overlooking the Schuylkill River. Souvenir t-shirts are also available for only $12.00 when purchased in advance. Tickets are on sale now at www.lincolnmillhaunt.com.



SHOPPING/WEDDING



18) Old City Wedding Stroll

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

5:00pm to 8:00pm

Presented by Old City District

Various Locations





Old City District showcases its fast-growing wedding industry with the 2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00-8:00pm. Old City is Philadelphia's ultimate one-stop wedding shop! Home to more than 300 independently-owned small businesses, find wedding attire, florists, jewelers, restaurants, venues, wedding services, and so much more - all within a few blocks. Rely on Old City wedding experts to make your big day everything you imagine - and more! More than 45 locations will open their doors during the 2nd annual stroll and offer consultations, demos, tastings, and tours. Get your first look at Old City bridal and suit shops, venues, restaurants, and wedding services, plus the chance to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $2,000! The event is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register visit www.oldcitydistrict.org/wedding



DRAG SHOWS



19) The Boys Are Back in Town: A Boy Band Drag Brunch

Sunday, April 30, 2023

11:00am to 2:00pm

Presented by Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/the-boys-are-back-in-town-drag-brunch/



Drag Brunch is back, all right! There's only One Direction to go today and it's right on down to The Lab for our Boy Band inspired Drag Brunch! Note: This event is 21+



20) Sex and the City Mother's Day Drag Brunch

Sunday, May 14, 2023

11:00am to 2:00pm

Presented by Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/sex--the-city-mothers-day-drag-brunch/



Grab your friends and channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw at our upcoming Sex & The City Drab Brunch! Relive your favorite Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda moments with Summer of Troy Productions featuring a roster of Philly's hottest drag queens. A specialty brunch menu will be available for the duration of the event as well as brunch cocktails which, naturally, includes a cosmo for this event!



MURDER MYSTERY



21) Varsity Clues: A True Crime Dive into Wickedness On and Off The Field

Sunday, April 23, 2023

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Presented by Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/varsity-clues/



Amid the cheering fans, medal ceremonies, and riches beyond compare, sports have long had a dark side far removed from games and play. Take a true crime dive into the wide world of wickedness, revenge, and felonies off the field. Presented by Sarah Cailean, a former FBI profiler and current cold case investigator. This event is a must attend for true crime fans!



THEATRE



22) Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World Café Live Present a Reading of Original Student Work

Saturday, April 22, 2023, Noon

The Lounge at World Café Live located at 3025 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104



Presented in collaboration with World Cafe Live, Philadelphia Young Playwrights is excited to bring the next installment of our Play Development Series! On Saturday, April 22nd, join PYP for a one-time only reading of brand-new student written plays and monologues, directed by local professional theater artists. This reading will feature live musicians performing original music, composed specifically for these student works! The reading features four original pieces: The Art of Mourning by Zoe Palmer (Welsh Valley Middle School); Untitled by the 2021/22 Third Grade class at Glenside Elementary; A Walk in My Shoes by Narayani Sakthinathan (Colonial Middle School); and The Diagnosis by Xiomara Smith (Norristown Area High School). Each year, Philadelphia Young Playwrights invites students to submit their plays and monologues to the Annual Playwriting Festival. Plays are considered by the Literary Committee-a collection of nearly 70 program alumni, artists, staff, teachers, and others - and those that advance to Final Committee are part of selection process to name Honorees. A selection of Honoree works receive public presentations. The four pieces featured as part of this Play Development Series were selected from over 500 submissions from 30 different schools to be a part of this production! Student playwrights are invited to be present in the rehearsal process, and work with local professional directors and actors to bring their writing from page to stage. The Play Development Series in collaboration with World Café Live will take place at The Lounge at World Café Live located at 3025 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104. The show begins at noon. Tickets are $15, with proceeds directly support community programs at Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World Café Live. Tickets will be sold at the door; however seating is limited so reservations are encouraged. To purchase tickets online please visit Phillyyoungplaywrights.org. For questions about the Play Development Series or purchasing tickets call 215-665-9226.



23) Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Now through April 30th, Various Showtimes

Presented by Philadelphia Theatre Company

Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146



Audiences are invited to step back in time to a seedy Philadelphia bar in 1959 for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday. Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) is proud to produce Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. This Tony Award-winning Broadway and television play with music will be directed by PTC Resident Artist Jeffrey L. Page, fresh from his triumphant revival of 1776 on Broadway, for which he served as co-director and choreographer. Local jazz starlet Laurin Talese will make her theatrical debut on the stage of the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, playing the role of the late, legendary chanteuse. Audiences will experience every word and note of this intimate portrait of the celebrated Lady Day up close and personal, seated just a few short steps from the music and the history. All seating for this performance will be on the stage - transformed into Emerson's Bar & Grill, complete with a working bar from which patrons can order cocktails to add to the experience. Lady Day will run April 6th to 30th, with opening night on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:00pm. Seating is divided into three general admission zones, with tickets on sale now for $25 and up. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Tickets are available at www.philatheatreco.org, by calling 215-985-0420, or by visiting the Box Office.



24) Hymn - Philadelphia Premiere

Now through April 30th

Presented by Inis Nua Theatre

Louis Bluver Theatre at The Theatres at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street in Philadelphia



Inis Nua Theatre Company presents the final mainstage production of its 19th season with the Philadelphia premiere of Hymn, written by British playwright Lolita Chakrabarti. This play tells the story of two brothers who meet in adulthood, and their attempt to find connection and become family. This music-filled two-hander will be directed by Eric Carter and stars Dwayne Alistair Thomas and Garrick Vaughan. The show runs from April 12 until the 30th, for a total of 15 performances. All performances will take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Theatres at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now for $30 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org.



25) Galilee - World Premiere

May 3 to May 21, 2023, Various Showtimes

Presented by Azuka Theatre

Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street in Philadelphia



In a small town on the Great Barrier Reef, sea temperatures rise and the mining industry gets really, really rich. As a new hybrid shark appears in the harbor, a marine biology student comes home to help save her family's business. Through dry humor, she juggles the colorful personalities of her town while avoiding diving back in the water. The people of Galilee have to decide: fight, flee, or adapt to the changing environment? Azuka Theatre presents the World Premiere of Galilee by Christine Evans, directed by Rebecca May Flowers, from May 3-21, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.azukatheatre.org/galilee



26) Jane Eyre - World Premiere Adaptation

May 11 to May 28, 2023, Various Showtimes

Presented by Philadelphia Artists' Collective

Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19106



The Philadelphia Artists' Collective presents a World Premiere Adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's masterpiece. Adapted by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast and Meghan Winch. Directed by Kathryn MacMillan. Brought to you by the team behind Tiny Dynamite's acclaimed The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged, this thrilling version of the beloved novel features a large ensemble and utilizes a chorus of "Janes" to theatricalize the heroine's rich inner life. Jane Eyre is a sweeping, heart-rending story of romance, independence, and the conquering spirit of a brave young woman. Runs from May 11 to May 28, 2023, at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Tickets on sale now: https://www.philartistscollective.org/jane-eyre.html



EXHIBITS



27) Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition

Presented by Exhibition Hub and Fever

Philadelphia Fashion District, 901 Market St

Now Extended Through May 7th!



Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition, an "unauthorized" Banksy exhibition, opens at Philadelphia Fashion District this Saturday, December 3, 2022 and runs through January 31, 2023. Don't miss its arrival and debut in Philadelphia! The experience will plunge visitors into the universe of the enigmatic Bristol-born street artist, offering an incredible journey featuring over 80 genuine and certified artworks from private collections. This experience and collection will make its world premiere right here in the city of brotherly love, after select pieces have toured the globe in 15 other cities. Tickets are $22.90 and up, with children under four free, and discounts available for seniors, students, military, and groups (15 or more tickets). The exhibition will take place at Philadelphia Fashion District, at 901 Market St, with the entrance on the outside of the mall at the 9th and Market intersection. Tickets and additional information are available online at https://banksyexpo.com/philadelphia/ Banksy Was Here is presented by Exhibition Hub and Fever.



28) Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct

Presented by Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard

Now through end of summer - final date TBD



Gigantic dinosaurs and larger-than-life insects have taken over Philadelphia Zoo in a brand new immersive, multi-sensory experience: "STAYING POWER: Be Distinct, or go Extinct!" Walk amongst life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and super-sized animatronic insects and discover the physical traits, behaviors and special skills that allowed insects to survive long after the dinosaurs went extinct. Featuring 25 different creatures from 100 million years ago to today, STAYING POWER will unveil the adaptations needed to survive on the earth, and how we have the power to make changes to save the planet-and ourselves. Highlights include the 60-foot-long roaring and moving Giganotosaurus, a carnivore believed to be even larger than the famous T-rex, and 15-foot-tall peacock jumping spider that demonstrates its remarkable mating dance. Guests will also marvel at the Spinosaurs, a dinosaur from the late cretaceous period that was equally at home living on land and in water as it growls at passersby, and at a hive of super-sized honeybees that buzz and dance to communicate-- you might even catch the scent of their honey! Tickets are the cost of General Zoo Admission, $25 for ages 12+ and $20 for ages 2-11, children under 2 are free, plus entrance for Staying Power $6 (adults and children ages 2+). Members enjoy free admission to the Zoo and save on Staying Power tickets. The Zoo is open daily from 9:30am - 5:00pm.



CHARITY RACES/WALKS



29) Run Wild for the Zoo 5K

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Presented by Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo, 4300 W. Girard Avenue



Join hundreds of runners and walkers on Sunday, May 7, 2023 for the return of Philadelphia Zoo's "Run Wild for the Zoo 5k and One-Mile Fun Run." This race takes guests through the Zoo's 42-acre campus and raises money for the 1,900 animals that live at the Zoo, many of which are rare and endangered. Participants are encouraged to sign up by April 14 to guarantee an exclusive race-day T-shirt. All runners must be pre-registered. Registration is $40 per person for the 5k, $18 per person for the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk. Registration includes Zoo admission. Registration closes May 3, 2023 and there will be no race day registration. Proceeds will support all the animals at the Zoo by providing funds for nutrition, habitat enhancements, medical care, enrichment activities, and more. For more information and to register: www.philadelphiazoo.org/events/run-wild-for-the-zoo-5k-fun-run/



30) More Than Pink Walk (East Pennsylvania)

Sunday, May 13, 2023

8:30am to 11:00am

Presented by Susan G. Komen

Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way. Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold its MORE THAN PINK Walk in the greater Philadelphia area on Sunday, May 13, 2023 at Parx Casino in the Parx East famous horse race track. Proceeds from the Walk will advance Komen's mission, fund groundbreaking research and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer now. National sponsors include Bank of America and Walgreens. Local sponsors include Parx Casino, Independence Blue Cross and CBS 3.



31) Philly Pride Run

Saturday, June 10, 2023

(See more info under Pride listings)



MAJOR CONCERTS, COMEDY SHOWS



32) Parmalee

Take My Name Tour

Friday, April 21, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



33) Clint Black

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



34) Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken

Twenty | The Tour

Friday, April 28, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



35) Shane Gillis LIVE!

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 7:00pm, Doors 6:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



36) Styx

Friday, May 5, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



37) Chelcie Lynn

2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



38) Tracy Morgan

Friday, May 12, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



39) Travis Tritt with War Hippies

Friday, May 19, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



40) Two Funny Mamas Live

Featuring Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley - Presented by Classix 107.9

Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



41) Foreigner

The Greatest Hits

Friday, May 26, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Saturday, May 27, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



42) Silversun Pickups

Friday, June 2, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



43) Carly Pearce

Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



44) Matt Rife

Friday, June 9, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:30pm, Doors 9:30pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



45) Indigo Girls with Full Band

Friday, June 16, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



46) Maxwell

Night of the Trilogy Show

Saturday, June 17, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



47) Dionne Warwick

Friday, June 23, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



48) Ben Schwartz & Friends

Saturday, July 8, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



49) An Evening with Third Eye Blind

Friday, July 14, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



50) Bush

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



51) Tesla

Friday, July 28, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



52) Russell Peters

The Act Your Age World Tour

Friday, August 4, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



53) The Wallflowers

Saturday, August 5, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



54) Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2023

With Special Guests Candy Dulfer & Eric Darius

Friday, August 11, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



55) Wayne Newton

Up Close & Personal

Saturday, August 26, 2023 • 8pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



56) Tim Dillon

Friday, September 8, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



57) 98° & ALL 4 ONE

Tickets on sale Apr 21 @ 10am • From $45

Saturday, September 16, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



58) Parliament Funkadelic

feat. George Clinton - 3rd Annual Celebration of Educational Excellence - Just For The Funk of It - Benefitting "Universal Family of Schools" - Tickets on sale Apr 21 @ 10am • From $39

Friday, October 27, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022



TRIBUTE BANDS



59) Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Presented by Craft Hall Live

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware



FCM Hospitality is thrilled to announce exciting changes coming to Craft Hall - starting with the launch of Craft Hall Live that kicks off with a new weekly Tribute Band Series. Get ready to be transported back to the first days of MTV, cassette tapes, big hair and even bigger guitars. All performances take place at Craft Hall, at 901 N. Delaware, on Saturdays, from 8:00pm to 11:00pm. Tickets are $25 each and are available at https://bit.ly/CraftHallLive. For those that want to make it a night at Craft Hall, come early for food, drink, games and sports action.



Lynyrd Skynyrd was the band that defined Southern Rock in the 1970's and built a fan base that continues to grow today. Classic Skynyrd Live, performed by Southern Steel, pays tribute to this iconic band and it's music that continues to loved by generation after generation of fans. Southern Steel is the requested opening act of The Outlaws when they tour in the Northeast. Their show, Classic Skynyrd Live, delivers an unrivaled level of energy, generating standing ovations and calls for encores time after time. They perform all of Lynyrd Skynyrd's fan favorites, from Free Bird, Simple Man, That Smell, Sweet Home Alabama, Gimme Three Steps, Call Me the Breeze, I Know a Little and so many more.



60) Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Presented by Craft Hall Live

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware



Van Halen Nation (VHN) is the premier 80s Van Halen tribute to the David Lee Roth era of VH. Based in South Jersey, VHN has been rocking audiences and growing a loyal fan base for the past ten years. Comprised of four of the tri state areas top musicians VHN is both visually and sonically the closest tribute to the classic Van Halen.



Marc Moore (vocals), Matt Stanley (guitar), Pete Kamenakis (bass guitar) and Chris Nerone (drums) round out this powerhouse of a band. Each VHN performance is packed full of signature David Lee Roth acrobatics/screams to Eddie Van Halens ground breaking guitar playing to Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halens thunderous rhythm section. Van Halen Nation will transport your audience back in time when big hair, Aquanet and MTV were a way of life.



61) Frontiers: Tribute to Journey

Saturday, May 6th, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Presented by Craft Hall Live

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware



Frontiers is the world's number one tribute to Journey. These five talented, skilled, renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note - every nuance, every iconic riff, all the feels. Frontiers covers all the greatest hits of Journey, taking you back to the late 70's during Journey's magical inception with Gregg Rolie and Neal Schon, and to the 80's with Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain, when Journey's timeless, chart topping hits such as Open Arms, Separate Ways, Send Her My Love, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Don't Stop Believing, Who's Crying Now, Anyway You Want It, and many others ruled the airwaves. When both Steve Perry and Neal Schon proclaim to the world via Twitter that Frontiers is their favorite Journey tribute band, you know you're in for an authentic, unmatched, amazing experience.



62) Almost Queen: A Tribute To Queen

Saturday, June 24, 2023, 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

Parx Casino, Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



PRIDE MONTH



63) All month long - Cocktails for a Cause

by FCM Hospitality

June 1 to June 30, 2023

Eleven venues around Philadelphia

Drink the rainbow and support LGBT Community Non-Profits!



FCM Hospitality presents a special month-long fundraiser for four local charities during Philly Gay Pride Month. Drink the rainbow with Cocktails for a Cause at Liberty Point, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, The Dolphin, Morgan's Pier, Craft Hall, Parks on Tap, Rosy's Taco Bar, Harper's Garden, Lola's Garden, Concourse Dance Bar and Juno. Each FCM location will work in unison to raise funds for LGBTQ community programs during Pride Month. Each property will offer a drink that matches a color of the all-inclusive LGBTQ rainbow flag. One dollar from each rainbow drink will provide donations for four charities. More details to be announced in coming weeks!



64) All month long - #loveislove Gay Pride Month Special Beer Release

Available at the Lab at Evil Genius and through GoPuff and Delivery Platforms

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia

http://evilgeniusbeer.com



Love who you want to, drink what you want to! Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a special limited edition beer release #loveislove. This exclusive Strawberry Blonde Ale (6% ABV) is crisp with a hint of natural strawberry flavor. A portion from all sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. Starting June 1st, #loveislove is available in Evil Genius' new 12 ounce cans at the Lab in Fishtown - and for delivery to your front door through a Pride partnership with GoPuff. The beer will also be available on limited release in drafts at the Lab and Evil Genius Beer Garden. For the first time ever, this exclusive beer will also be distributed to restaurants throughout the city for Pride Month. Limited supplies of #loveislove will also be available at retailers and restaurants in Harrisburg and York, PA. Stay tuned for a kick-off party and keg-tapping.



65) All month long - LGBTQ Hall of Flags and Philly Gay Pride Flag Exhibit

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

June 1 to June 30, 2023

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com



Sofitel Philadelphia invites the community to celebrate Philadelphia's Pride rainbow flag on the outside of the building in June. An oversize rainbow flag, with Philly's addition of the brown and black stripes to honor diversity in the community, greets visitors as they enter to the left of the front doors. Inside look for the lobby to be renamed Philadelphia's LGBTQ Hall of Flags. Look for Philadelphia's locally designed and newsmaking rainbow flag to also have a center spot in the lobby, showcasing the diversity of our local community. The Philadelphia rainbow flag will be joined by host of LGBTQ flags flying high inside the lobby to celebrate the different facets of the local gay community, including Lesbian Pride Flag, Gender Fluid Pride Flag, Binary Pride Flag, Pan Sexual Pride Flag, Transgender Pride Flag and the Bisexual Pride Flag. Free to stop and view during Philly Gay Pride Month!



66) All month long - Rainbow Bagel Benefit

By Glu Hospitality

Bagels and Co.

Northern LIberties, Fishtown, Brewerytown and other locations



Bagels and Co. and Glu Hospitality are proud to support Philly Gay Pride Month and the LGBTQ Community with a dollar from every single rainbow bagel sold in June to William Way LGBT Community Center to support their ongoing work in the community. Glu properties are also supporting pride through different events at their venues - watch for details coming soon.



67) Official Philly Gay Pride Month Kick-Off and Pride Flag Ceremony

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, 120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

Thursday, June 1, 2023

1:45pm Check-in

2:00pm Ceremony and Drag Mixing/Mingling



June is Philly Gay Pride Month and Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off a month of hundreds of activities around the city with the return of their annual Sofitel Gay Pride Kick-Off and Pride Flag Dedication, Drag Tea Preview, Opening of the Pride LGBTQ Hall of Flags - and news of their new year-round charity partner. Save the date for this special media event and watch for more details coming soon.



68) 2023 Pride Power 100

Presented by City and State PA magazine

Thursday, June 1, 2023

6:00pm to 9:00pm

Cockatoo, 208 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA



This June, City and State Pennsylvania is celebrating the 2023 Pride Power 100! The Pride Power 100 list will debut in a special May edition of City & State PA magazine recognizing and ranking the most influential figures in the LGBTQIA+ community in Pennsylvania. Join us on June 1 st , 2023 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM for an open bar and light nibbles at Cockatoo in Philadelphia as we acknowledge and celebrate these remarkable individuals. Highlighting the movers and shakers in the LQBTQIA community, City and State Pennsylvania is thrilled to spotlight best in the Keystone State with a power packed list of guest speakers and a formal list presentation. By purchasing a ticket on Eventbrite, you can help our mission to support Covenant House to aid LGBTQIA youth facing homelessness.



69) Gay Pride Drag Tea at Sofitel Philadelphia

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023

2:00pm to 4:00pm

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com



Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off Philly Pride Month with a new spin on a time-honored tradition. Sofitel, famous for its classic afternoon tea service, will debut a new Drag Tea featuring Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia. Sip tea (or spill it) in the presence of fabulous Drag Queens as you enjoy delicious offerings from Sofitel's award-winning culinary team. Drag Tea is every Saturday in June at 2:00pm and runs through 4:00pm inside Chez Colette Brasserie. Brittany Lynn has been performing all over Philly and the tri-state area for 25 years. She is not only the "Don" of the Philly Drag Mafia, but she also founded the Miss Fancy Brigade (the only all LGBTQIA Mummers Brigade) that proudly marches every New Year's Day in the parade. Brittany is known in mainstream circles for creating the Drag Queen Story Time program for the Philadelphia Library system, museums, and Philadelphia Parks and Rec. Brittany's drag troupe, the Philly Drag Mafia, is the most award winning drag troupe around-not only for their shows, but for their work with multiple charities on various platforms. Follow all their work on Phillydragmafia.com. Stay tuned for full press details and save the dates.



70) Evil Genius Love is Love Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 3, 2023

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Presented by Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street



Celebrate Love is Love and Pride Month in Fishtown at Evil Genius with an outdoor, all-day block party that will include Class of 84 playing live music, axe throwing, face painting, local vendors, a food truck and more. The event is free to attend and family friendly. Free to attend, food/drink pay-as-you-go.



71) Pride Skate at City Hall

Saturday, June 3, 2023

6:00pm to 8:00pm

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street



Two hours of skating and fun with performances by Dominique Lee of the Philly Drag Mafia and music by Dj Albie.



72) Sip City Pride Kick-Off

Saturday, June 3, 2023

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Leda's Cocktail Lounge, 1224 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Presented by Sip City Mixer



Sip City Mixer, winner of Best of Philly by Philadelphia Magazine, for Best Gay Night Out is back for Philly Gay Pride Month for a kick-off event at the city's newest and hottest restaurant. Sip City Mixer will kick off Pride Month at Leda's on Saturday, June 3, 2022, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. SIp City Mixer is a happy hour, social mixer and special events for LGBTQ women, femmes, trans, NB and GNC Philadelphians. For more visit SipCityMixer on Instagram.



73) BOS Philly and Circuit Mom Present: Candyland, The Ultimate Pride Celebration

Saturday June 3, 2023

9:00pm to 2:00am

Concourse Bar, 1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

http://bosphilly.com/candyland



BOS Philly and Circuit Mom Productions are proud to announce their collaboration for the upcoming Philly Pride 2023 celebration. As BOS Philly celebrates its 20th anniversary and Circuit Mom Productions celebrates its 25th anniversary, the two powerhouse party promoters are coming together to bring you an unforgettable night of music, dance, and celebration. Taking place at Concourse Dance Bar, the theme of the night is Candyland, featuring all your favorite childhood treats turned into fashion. Get ready to dance the night away to the beats of DJ Abel and enjoy the company of our community filling up the dance floor. But that's not all! Adding an extra level of sexy to the celebration, three of the hottest adult entertainers, Jordan Starr, Bad Boi Benvi, and Roman Todd, will be your hosts for the evening.



74) Pride Day at Philadelphia Zoo

Saturday, June 10, 2023

10:00am to 3:00pm

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104



Philadelphia Zoo celebrates Philly Gay Pride Month with the return of Pride Day at Philadelphia Zoo. This all-ages experience is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family, friends and/or significant others and enjoy the animals and celebrate the awesome diversity of the LGBTQ community. Local LGBTQ organizations have been invited to give away literature and talk about their services. Guests are invited to show off their Gay Pride by wearing their most colorful rainbow and pride-themed threads for a chance to win Zoo tickets for a future visit. Tickets are regular price of Zoo admission and available at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Stay tuned for more details and schedules for this special day.



75) QUEERAPALOOZA Block Party and Music Festival

50th Anniversary of Giovanni's Room

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Noon to 5:00pm

1000 Block of Pine Street



Philly AIDS Thrift is overjoyed to commemorate Giovanni's Room's 50th Anniversary with QUEERAPALOOZA, a new music festival and celebration, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The all-day event will kick off Noon to 5pm on the 1000 block of Pine Street, just outside Giovanni's Room, in Center City Philadelphia. QUEERAPALOOZA will feature local queer bands, musicians, DJs, and drag performers, as well as vendors selling artwork, crafts, and vintage items., and of course, books and other merchandise from Giovanni's Room. A pillar of the LGBTQ+ community since 1973, Giovanni's Room has always provided a safe space for those who may not be able to live openly in other areas of their lives. In recent years, the store has made a concerted effort to welcome trans youth, who have been a prime target of a blitz of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation since 2020. Watch for more details and celebrations for America's oldest LGBTQ bookstore!



76) "The Prom of Your Dreams" at The W Hotel

Sip City Queer Pride Prom

Saturday, June 10, 2023

8:00pm to 1:30am

Presented by Sip City Mixer

Prom of Your Dreams is our chance to have the Prom we Always wished for! Sip City Women/trans/non binary prom guests will be treated like royalty at this all-queer prom at the gorgeous W Hotel Ballroom (and Secret Garden for VIP guests!)



77) The Big, Gay, Cabaret

Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:00pm to 10:00pm

Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St.



The Big, Gay Cabaret takes on Pride in all its forms-with live singing, comedic song parodies, contemporary dance, and multimedia segments. Directed by Joe Madsen and hosted by Philly's Queen Brittany Lynn. Featuring some of our favorite queens Roceaux, Yari, and Victoria Cortez-with vocalists Billy Cavallo, Danny DeSoul, Meg Cutting, and Chris Murphy. Dance segments by former Philly dancer and now NYC dancer supreme Eli Alfau and his team. Tickets go on sale on May 1st on Eventbrite.com and Phillydragmafia.com; $25 in advance (general admission), $40 VIP front row seating. Door tickets (if available $35)



78) Philly Pride Run

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Starts 7:00am

William Way LGBT Community Center

Philadelphia Navy Yard 5K course located at Broad Street and Intrepid Ave



Philly Pride Run is back for its 7th year of loud and proud running through the streets of Philadelphia and beyond. All runners and local running groups are invited to celebrate Pride with the LGBTQ+ communities by doing what we do best: running and bringing our communities closer! The William Way LGBT Community Center, in collaboration with Lez Run Running Club, and Out Philadelphia Athletic League, are excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Pride Month with a festive run in the city of Philadelphia. New for this year! The Philly Pride Run will take place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard 5K course located at Broad Street and Intrepid Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112. The 5K race will be a chip timed event with prizes for the top 3 Female, Non-Binary and Male divisions. The 5K will also have prizes for top 3 Female, Non-Binary and Male wheelchair divisions. The 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk will be a non-timed event with prizes for the top 3 most festive participants. Your support of this event is crucial to our community, we thank you in advance! In addition to your registration to participate, we would very much appreciate your help to create a personal fundraising campaign in conjunction with the Philly Pride Run. You can either encourage your circle of friends and family members to make a direct donation to the William Way at waygay.org or you can create a fundraising event on Facebook. The William Way LGBT Community Center is a 501-c-3 non-profit that operates its programs 365 days a year, at its location in Center City Philadelphia at 1315 Spruce Street.



79) Drag Queen Story Time with Brittany Lynn

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

10:30am

Andorra Library, 705 E. Cathedral Rd.



An hour of interactive stories and fun for families. Free event.Drag Queen Story Time is a program created by Philly's Queen Brittany Lynn with the help of child educators from the city's top museums and schools. Drag Queen Story Time promotes literacy to children of all ages with style, flair, and creativity-while reading stories about love, diversity, and acceptance. You can find Drag Queen Story Time all over the tri-state area at libraries, museums, schools, and parks.



Drag Queen Story Time won the title of "Best Community Builder" from Philadelphia Family Magazine in 2019 and "Family Favorite Program" in 2021.



80) Pride Drag Show at Bok Bar

Thursday, June 22, 2023

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin St.

Presented by Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia



Get the best views of the city on the rooftop of South Philly's Bok Bar. Enjoy food from guest chefs all summer long (menu changes monthly), and see the fabulous Brittany Lynn and her Drag Mafia flip and twirl. This summer Bok Bar changes up their monthly routine and will be offering both monthly drag brunches and a Thursday night drag show!



https://bokbar.ticketleap.com/drag-brunch-with-brittany-lynn-and-her-drag-mafia/dates/Jun-22-2023_at_0700PM



81) Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap

Saturday, June 17, 2023

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Dickinson Square Park

Come out and enjoy a lively day of music, cocktails, and camaraderie benefiting LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations. Pride in the Park is presented by FCM Hospitality, with support from Philly Gay Pride Month and Aversa PR.



82) Pride Drag Brunch at Cavanaugh's River Deck

Sunday, June 25, 2023

11:00am to 2:00pm

Cavanaugh's River Deck, 417 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Presented by Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia



Drag brunch comes to Cavanaugh's with two fabulous shows filled with live singing, comedy, and lots of stunts!



ROAD TRIPS



83) Wine Village in Baltimore - NEW!

May 11 to May 29, 2023

Presented by organizers of Christmas Village in Baltimore

Inner Harbor, West Shore Park, 401 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21202



The makers of Christmas Village in Baltimore announce their expansion in Charm City with the debut of a brand new spring pop-up event along Inner Harbor. Wine Village in Baltimore sails into West Shore Park from May 11 to May 29, 2023, debuting in time for Mother's Day Weekend and running through Memorial Day Weekend. This will mark the first-ever warm-weather season event for Christmas Village organizers. Wine Village in Baltimore is modeled after wine villages that spring up in villages across Germany's wine regions starting every April and May. This new event will take inspiration from Germany's traditional and casual wine traditions, while also building upon some of the traditions and favorite foods that come every holiday season from Baltimore's Christmas Village. For the debut season, look for nearly two dozen wines from around the world, European fare, beautiful blooms and flower beds, a charming Historic Carousel, local artists and makers, movie nights, live music and stage performances, games for kids and adults - and unique vibes at the Grape Escape, Picnic Point and Wine Terrace. Full season details, along with the full event schedule, vendor lists, food menus and so much more will be released in April. Visit www.baltimore-wine.com to get more information and connect on social media (@bmore.wine).